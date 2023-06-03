Meet activist Sol Dodum, who walked on foot for 200 kms to demand clean drinking water

On May 15, 2023, the family of imprisoned campaigner Sol Dodum was given permission to visit him. In Arunachal Pradesh, the authorities apprehended social activist Sol Dodum and three other activists in accordance with the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act.

After they ordered a 72-hour bandh across the state from May 10 to May 12, they were brought up from their homes on May 9.

Who is Sol Dodum?

An activist against corruption from Arunachal Pradesh is Sol Dodum. He gained notoriety last year when he travelled more than 200 kilometres on foot to demand that the populace meet their most basic needs.

He began his journey from Seppa, the administrative centre of the East Kameng district, on April 15, 2022, and arrived in Itanagar on April 18.

His primary motivation for covering more than 200 kilometres on foot was to call for the rehabilitation of a road that was destroyed during the installation of water delivery pipes and the provision of clean drinking water for the Seppa township.

Dodum had complained to the district commissioner and the public health engineering (PHED) department about the shortage of drinkable water for the inhabitants of Seppa. He said that fraudulent actions by Seppa water supply project officials caused delays in the projects and made it difficult for residents to get access to basic drinking water.

But since his complaint received little attention, he ultimately made the decision to quietly protest by walking to draw attention to the problem.

Dodum has pledged to march to New Delhi in May 2022 to exert pressure on the government to grant his demand for an investigation into the Seppa PHED executive engineer's (EE) conduct and his removal from the division's Seppa.

However, this was abandoned later after the state government representative gave him a letter of approval authorising the Vigilance Department (SIC) to start a preliminary investigation into fund embezzlement at the Department of PHED & WS Seppa Division.