LIFESTYLE
With discipline, playfulness and natural methods, Li is redefining health for the elderly from the inside and out.
There is a saying that age is just a number, and a 92-year-old woman from Hunan, China, has proven this right by her healthy habits and determination to feel young.
Li's morning routine includes 200 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and even a hula-hoop spin. However, what has caught everyone's attention is her discipline, which helped her regain her natural black colour at 92.
According to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Li has become an unexpected inspiration to many. At an age when many people slow down, she does 200 push-ups every day and also throws in 100 sit-ups for good measure.
Here are some tips inspired by Lee for healthy ageing and turning grey hair black:
Start your morning with physical activity: Doing 200 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every morning isn't just exercise, it's an expression of energy. Choose enjoyable routines that challenge your body without overdoing it. Start slowly and you'll get there one day.
Be playful with fitness: Whether it's spinning a hula hoop or bouncing in one place, playful activities keep your joints flexible and your spirit young. Don't let age steal your sense of fun.
Foot bath at night: Soaking your feet in warm water before bed improves blood circulation, reduces leg cramps, and helps you sleep deeper, especially as your body gets older.
Let your diet nourish your roots: Lee's simple lifestyle points to nutrient-rich home-cooked food, including black sesame seeds, amla and iron-rich green vegetables in your diet to enhance hair colour.
Be consistent in routine: Consistency is the secret, come sunshine or rain, find ways to move, breathe and eat mindfully every day, no matter how small the effort.
Awaken the child in you: Lee mimics the movements of children, her light-hearted approach to exercise suggesting that staying young at heart can actually keep your body young too.
Li has also noticed a surprising benefit of her disciplined lifestyle; her hair, once fully grey, has started to regain its natural black colour at 92.
Disclaimer: This article, including health and fitness advice, provides general information only. Do not take it as a substitute for qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist for a specific health diagnosis.
