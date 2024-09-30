Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

If she wins against 31 other finalists, she will compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City this November.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 08:07 PM IST

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Choi Soon-hwa, an 80-year-old South Korean model, has become the oldest participant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant. Standing proud among much younger contestants, she wants to show that you can be beautiful at any age.

Choi is excited to change how people see aging. “I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What’s your diet?’” she told CNN. Her goal is to show that anyone can live a healthy life, no matter their age.

Born almost ten years before the first Miss Universe contest in 1952, Choi now has a chance to represent South Korea on a global stage. If she wins against 31 other finalists, she will compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City this November.

This year is important because the Miss Universe Organization has lifted age limits for contestants. Before, only women aged 18 to 24 could compete. Now, women of all ages can join, including those who are married, pregnant, or divorced.

“I said, ‘I should give it a try,’” Choi said about her decision to enter the pageant. She began modeling at 72 to help pay off debts and is determined to prove that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Choi Soon-hwa’s participation in Miss Universe Korea sends a strong message that anyone can pursue their dreams at any age. Her journey encourages people to believe in themselves and live life to the fullest.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Google rejected this man's request, he left company, now re-hired for Rs 22625 crore

Google rejected this man's request, he left company, now re-hired for Rs 22625 crore

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement