Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

Choi Soon-hwa, an 80-year-old South Korean model, has become the oldest participant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant. Standing proud among much younger contestants, she wants to show that you can be beautiful at any age.

Choi is excited to change how people see aging. “I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What’s your diet?’” she told CNN. Her goal is to show that anyone can live a healthy life, no matter their age.

Born almost ten years before the first Miss Universe contest in 1952, Choi now has a chance to represent South Korea on a global stage. If she wins against 31 other finalists, she will compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City this November.

This year is important because the Miss Universe Organization has lifted age limits for contestants. Before, only women aged 18 to 24 could compete. Now, women of all ages can join, including those who are married, pregnant, or divorced.

“I said, ‘I should give it a try,’” Choi said about her decision to enter the pageant. She began modeling at 72 to help pay off debts and is determined to prove that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Choi Soon-hwa’s participation in Miss Universe Korea sends a strong message that anyone can pursue their dreams at any age. Her journey encourages people to believe in themselves and live life to the fullest.