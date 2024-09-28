Meet 21-year-old from Delhi who creates history as Versace's first Indian male model at Milan Fashion Week

Nakul Bhardwaj, a 21-year-old model from Delhi, has made history as the first Indian male model to walk for Versace during the Spring/Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week. His remarkable achievement not only signifies a personal milestone but also highlights the increasing representation of Indian talent on global runways.

Reflecting on the moment he received the life-changing news, Nakul shared, “I was at a friend's place in Milan, worried about not getting a callback from any of the castings. Just then, my phone rang with an email that said ‘Job-Versace.’ It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced.”

Walking alongside fashion icons like Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti presented both mental and physical challenges. Nakul recalled, “Since the age of 18, all I could visualize was walking the runway confidently. When Gigi and Vittoria strutted down, my grin and nervousness were visible to everyone. But once I hit the runway, all that vanished, and I felt like a supermodel.” Remarkably, he faced food poisoning just days before the show but dedicated two months to intensive training, ensuring he was in peak condition.

This historic moment resonates deeply for Nakul, especially as an Indian model breaking barriers in global fashion. “Seeing myself walk for brands like Versace feels nostalgic. Some kid at home must feel motivated that an Indian can achieve such a thing,” he expressed.

Nakul's journey has not been without obstacles. He acknowledged the limited representation of Indian male models on international platforms. “It was not an easy road to reach here. I wish my grandparents were alive to witness my success. My grandfather would be proud,” he said.

With his groundbreaking achievement, Nakul Bhardwaj sets a powerful precedent for aspiring models, proving that determination and hard work can lead to remarkable success in the fashion industry.