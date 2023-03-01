McDonald's India to hire 1500 employees from NGOs by 2025

McDonalds

McDonald's India – North and East is planning to hire 50% of its workforce by 2025 i.e 1500 people through non-government organizations. For this, McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the community campaign ‘McDonald’s For Youth’ for providing gainful employment prospects to the local communities, especially the less-privileged. So far, the brand has hired more than 500 young people over the last year, partnering with several reputed not-for-profit organizations such as Magic Bus, Tech Mahindra foundation, Quess Corp Foundation, and Tarraqi, amongst others.



For most people hired through the ‘McDonald’s For Youth’ initiative, it being their first job, is an important milestone in their walk of life. Besides being their first source of income, these young minds benefit from the McDonald's global training curriculum through which they acquire the right skills and knowledge. This includes skills such as food safety and hygiene practices, safe food handling, customer service, communication, teamwork etc.

Talking about the initiative, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “‘McDonalds for Youth’ is a campaign through which we aim to offer gainful employment for the youth, especially youth from the under-privileged communities who have limited education and employment opportunities. We aim to hire 50% of our entry level workforce under this initiative, invest in their overall growth and development through our world class high-quality training and learning programs.”