The Railway Men ranks third among most watched non-English shows on Netflix globally, trends across 36 countries

Maximise your space with stylish and versatile corner shelves on Amazon

Meet man who founded firms worth over Rs 18000 crore, sold one to Flipkart, got Rs 640 crore from Tata, net worth is...

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Best Gaming Laptops under Rs80000 exclusively on Amazon

Maximise your space with stylish and versatile corner shelves on Amazon

Organise and display your belongings with these modern and amazing corner shelves available on Amazon and get up to 53% off. Grab the deal now.

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Corner shelves are such a fantastic addition to any space. Not only do they help maximise your space, but they also give you a stylish way to display and organise your belongings and with their versatile design, you can use them in various areas like the living room, bedroom, or even the office. 

WooDinto Floating Corner Shelf At Rs 699

  • Get up to 53% off on this corner wall mounted shelf 
  • It's versatile and can be used in the living room, study, bedroom, bathroom, and more
  • It's not just practical, it also adds a decorative and artistic touch with its three-piece set design
  • Made with high-quality and environmentally friendly materials, it's strong and durable, ach board can hold up to 1.5kg, so you can store your items with ease.

Buy Now on Amazon


CRAFTCASTLE  Beautiful Handicraft Wooden Wall Corner Rack 3 Shelf At Rs 1,087

  • Get up to 46% off on this corner shelf 
  • This corner shelf is made with a combination of wrought iron and mango wood
  • It has a premium polished matte finish and measures 26 x 13 x 9 inches and the assembly is DIY, making it easy to set up. It's a great piece of furniture for home decor, office, or dorm
  • With its three compartments, it offers maximum utility for displaying corner showpieces.

Buy Now on Amazon


Splendid Decor Floating Corner Shelves At Rs 1,399

  • Get up to 50% off on splendid decor floating corner shelves 
  • It comes with 4 shelves that are perfect for displaying and holding all your favourite things like collectibles, small plants, photo frames, and books
  • With its dimension of 16x11.4 inches, it's just the right size
  • You can use it in any room of the house, whether it's the bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, or even the office.

Buy Now on Amazon

OrganizeMee Wooden Decorative Corner Shelves At Rs 1,540

  • It has a rustic look with a walnut light brown shade, giving them a charming appeal
  • Made with real pine wood imported from New Zealand, they are durable and suitable for outdoor environments like balconies and terraces
  •  The set includes high-quality solid wood boards and metal brackets, ensuring heavy-duty storage and display.

Buy Now on Amazon

