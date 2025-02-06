For her big day, Mawra chose a pastel mint green lehenga with intricate embroidery in shades of purple and red.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane mesmerised everyone with her bridal look as she tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani on February 5, 2025. Their wedding, held in Lahore, was an intimate yet dreamy affair, attended by close family and friends.

For her big day, Mawra chose a pastel mint green lehenga with intricate embroidery in shades of purple and red. The delicate threadwork and embellishments added a regal touch to her bridal outfit. She paired the lehenga with a heavily embroidered dupatta, draped elegantly over her head, completing her graceful look.

Mawra accessorised her bridal attire with a statement neckpiece, a traditional passa, and a maang teeka, enhancing her royal appeal. Her makeup was kept subtle and dewy, perfectly complementing the soft tones of her outfit. With her hair styled in a neat bun, she looked every bit the radiant bride.

Ameer Gilani looked dashing in a charcoal-coloured kurta, paired with a Pathani salwar and a doshala. His traditional yet sophisticated ensemble perfectly complemented Mawra’s ethereal bridal look.

Fans had long speculated about Mawra and Ameer’s relationship, especially after their on-screen chemistry in Sabaat and Neem. The couple, who kept their romance private for years, finally confirmed their love with this beautiful wedding. Sharing pictures from their special day, they captioned them, “And in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25” and “Mr & Mrs Gilani”, making fans swoon.

