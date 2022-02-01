Mauni Amavasya 2022: Date, timings, puja vidhi of Maghi Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya is been observed today (February 1) and is also known as Maghi Amavasya. Devotees take a dip in the holy Ganga to ward off evil deeds committed in the past. They also observe a day-long fast and some even observe 'moun vrat' by not uttering even a word throughout the day. The daily bathing ritual starts on Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima day.

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Date and tithi

Date: February 1 (Tuesday)

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:18 pm on January 31, 2022

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 11:15 am on February 1, 2022

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Signifincance

As per Hindu belief when Amavasya is celebrated for two days then the first day marks Shraddha Amavasya and Mauni Amavasya. On the second-day people do charity and take a dip in holy water. This day is known as the day of Amrit Yoga and the day of Kumbh Parva.

People gather at Sangam ghat on this day and worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Puja vidhi

Take a holy dip in the sacred river.

Wear fresh clothes and offer arghya to Sun god.