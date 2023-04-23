Search icon
Matangi Jayanti 2023: Date, significance, puja vidhi to worship Tantric form of Goddess Saraswati

As per the Drik Panchang, Matangi Jayanti is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. Devotees worship Goddess Matangi, on this day, a form of Goddess Durga.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

Matangi Jayanti 2023: Date, significance, puja vidhi to worship Tantric form of Goddess Saraswati
Representative Image

Goddess Matangi's Jayanti is being celebrated today - April 23, 2023. Goddess Matangi is highly revered among the followers of the Shakta tradition of Hinduism as the Shakta cult followers are devotees of Goddess Durga and worship various forms of her. 

Matangi Jayanti is a festival celebrated by many Hindu devotees in many states, mostly in parts with a distinguished tradition of Shakti Upasana (worshipping of Goddess Durga). As per the Drik Panchang, Matangi Jayanti is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. Devotees worship Goddess Matangi, on this day, a form of Goddess Durga. 

Goddess Matangi is one of the Ten Mahavidyas, the Tantric forms of Goddess Durga. She is considered the Tantric form of Goddess Saraswati and is the ninth form among Ten Mahavidyas. It is believed that the people who worship Goddess Matangi are blessed with knowledge, wealth, and distinction in art and music.

Matangi Jayanti 2023: Date 

This year, in 2023, Matangi Jayanti is being celebrated today - April 23, 2023 (Sunday). 

Matangi Jayanti 2023: Rituals/Puja Vidhi 

The idol of Goddess Matangi is placed on the altar by the devotees. Then, a diya is lit and Goddess Matangi is offered flowers, coconut, garlands, and prasad. Devotees also perform the aarti and chant mantras of Goddess Matangi. Donations are also given on this day. In places of worship, Jagaran and Kirtans are performed. 

Matangi Jayanti 2023: Significance

Devotees believe that Goddess Matangi grants all the pleasures of life and worshipping her frees devotees of all fears and hardships. 

Goddess Matangi is worshipped to gain distinction in education, fine arts, dance, and music. The followers of Tantric traditions believe this day is an important occasion to acquire occult powers.

