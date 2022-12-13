Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra: Follow in Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps, check routes, rules, documents to carry to temple

File Photo

After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is all set to release in January. To seek blessings from God, Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the Vaishno Devi temple just a few days after performing Umrah in Mecca.

It is said that the journey to Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the most challenging pilgrimages. The temple of Mata Vaishno Devi is in a cave on the Trikuta Parvat in Jammu and Kashmir. To reach there, devotees have to go through a difficult climb of 13 kilometers. Several procedures must be completed before visiting the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Today, let us tell you about the process, route, and rules to follow before visiting Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Registration before travel

Passengers have to get registered before visiting Mata Vaishno Devi's temple. The journey begins from Katra from where you will also get the registration slip. After the travel slip is issued, one has to cross the first check post at Banganga within 6 hours.

There are two ways to travel

One can start the journey in two ways to reach the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi. The temple is situated at an altitude of 5200 feet. Therefore, to reach here, you can trek 12 kilometers from Katra. You also have the option of climbing the steep stairs if you don't want to walk downhill. Most people start their journey at night.

Special facilities for seniors

Senior people can ride a donkey or a mule or even a palanquin to reach the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Carry the following documents with you

During the visit, keep a Photo ID card and address proof with you. As an identity card, you can keep a passport, driving license, voter ID card, and PAN card. Registration cannot be done without these documents. Online travel slips will be available from the official website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. You will have to register first by visiting the website. After this, an ID and password have to be selected. By entering the user name and password on the home page of the board's website, the registration slip can be taken.

How to reach Maa Vaishno Devi temple by bus, train, and flight

If you are going to visit Vaishno Devi from Delhi, then you can reach here by road, train, and flight.

Bus

If you are going to visit Vaishno Devi from Delhi, then you will have to go by National Highway NH44. The route from Delhi to Vaishno Devi by road roughly maps out like this

Delhi- Panipat-Karnal-Kurukshetra-Ambala-Ludhiana-Jalandhan-Pathankot-Jammu-Katra.

Train

There are a total of 20 trains from Delhi to Katra to travel to Vaishno Devi. Vande Bharat is the fastest train from Delhi to Vaishno Devi. With this you can reach Katra from Delhi in just 8 hours. The nearest railway station here is Katra, whose distance from Vaishno Devi temple is 20 kilometers.

Flight

If you want to go to the temple of Vaishno Devi by flight, then you will easily get a flight to Jammu from any place in India. After reaching Jammu by flight, you can reach Katra via train or bus.