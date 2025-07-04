Massive six-foot crocodile found in Madhya Pradesh village field after heavy rainfall

Farmers, who were minutes away from reaching the spot, said that had they not noticed it in time, they could have become the crocodile's target.

Monsoon clouds are pouring in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, bringing with them not just rain but crocodiles. With each passing year, the presence of these reptiles has increased in both rural and urban areas. From the corners of settlements to the edges of fields and shallow village ponds, crocodiles are creeping closer to human settlements, and Thursday's incident in Khod village under Pichore tehsil is a fresh reminder of this growing reptilian threat.

It was a normal morning in Vijaypur village in Khod, where farmers were going about tending to their crops. But what they saw instead terrified them -- a six-foot-long crocodile lying in the middle of their field, just a few metres away from the huts built next to the fields. The reptile had probably emerged from a large pond filled with rainwater and wandered into the fields in search of prey.

Eyewitnesses recounted a horrifying incident: While the crocodile was lying in the wet fields, a jackal inadvertently came close to it. In one stroke, the crocodile grabbed the animal with its jaws and dragged it into the mud. "It was terrifying," said a villager.

The villagers immediately informed the forest department.

The forest department rescue team arrived soon but faced a tough task. Though the crocodile was lethargic, as it had hunted recently, its weight and occasional aggression, along with its jaws being fully open, made the rescue operation difficult. It took the team nearly three hours to capture the crocodile safely.

The reptile was eventually captured with a coordinated effort and the help of ropes and released into the river.

The problem of seasonal crocodile sightings in Shivpuri has been a long-standing one. Monsoon floods fill up small ponds, forcing crocodiles to venture far away from their usual territory. With more rain, their reach extends to human settlements – and this poses serious concerns for public safety.

