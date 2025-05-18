For her red carpet appearance, she opted for an ivory satin jumpsuit embellished with floral appliqué and sequins.

Global influencer and entrepreneur Masoon Minawala made a stunning comeback at the Cannes Film Festival for the sixth consecutive year. The fashion icon beautifully represented India, showcasing Indian craftsmanship and modernity.

I first wore a piece from this small Kolkata-based label four years ago… a quiet name back then, but with a vision that far outpaced the size of their studio. Even then, I knew: there was something special in the way their pieces spoke. Quiet, but unforgettable.

''This time, we came together to create a silhouette that felt unmistakably them – refined, architectural, and emotionally rooted. The cape? That was our anchor. Dramatic, fluid, and instantly recognizable; a signature reimagined for the global stage. Handcrafted over 600 hours, the ivory silk ensemble carries micro pearls, enamel roses, and uncut shells – a tribute to texture, soul, and slow fashion. To complement the softness and serenity of the ivory silk, I chose to pair it with diamond jewellery by @tanishqmiddleeast – a name that is synonymous with Indian karigari. The jewellery was chosen not just for the elegance it brought to my look, but also for the craftsmanship it represented. There’s a quiet power in jewellery that’s made with intention – delicate yet commanding, contemporary yet steeped in tradition. Crafted with the same dedication to heritage, it added an element of timeless Indian artistry, elevating the entire look. This is why I do what I do – to bring stories like these to global stages. To show that Indian fashion isn’t just participating in the conversation… it’s shaping it,'' her post reads on Instagram.

For her red carpet appearance, she opted for an ivory satin jumpsuit embellished with floral appliqué and sequins. The highlight was the flowing cape, which added drama to her outfit. The gorgeous jumpsuit took over 600 hours to create, as it was hand-beaded with micro pearls, fine enamel roses, and intact shells, and adorned with 3D floral detailing and soft sequins.

To accessorise, Minawala chose a statement diamond necklace, matching earrings and a sleek ivory clutch.

For makeup, she went with a dewy base, flushed cheeks, well-defined eyes, flushed cheeks, subtle eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes and a nude pink lips. Her hair styled in soft waves, side-parted and tucked behind on shoulder

Styled by Ami Patel, with jewellery from Tanishq Middle East, she completly owned her contemporart look.

earlir, she for seen in custom-made strapless gown by Indian designer Arpita Mehta. The outfit had featured intricate mirrorwork, gold Kasab, and fine cutdana embroidery.

