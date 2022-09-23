Masik Shivratri 2022: Know importance, muhurat and mantra

Masik Shivratri 2022: The fast of Masik Shivratri begins tomorrow, September 24. Every month, on the chaturdashi tithi, people all across the world conduct a fast. Fasting in honour of Shiva is performed for the benefit of domestic life as a whole. Many worshipers of Lord Shiva believe that if they fast during the masik Shivaratri festival, he would grant their every wish.

On this day, worshippers pray especially to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is thought that this action pleases God, and that a devotee who has earned the approval of Bholenath is immune to sadness. Let's learn the timing and rituals for celebrating Masik Shivaratri.

Ashwin Month Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 24 September 2022, 02:30 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 25 September 2022, till 03:12 AM

Masik Shivaratri Vrat Date: 24 September 2022, Saturday

Masik Shivratri 2022 - Importance

Lord Shiva is honoured on Shivaratri by staying up all night in vigilance. It is widely believed that if females undergo this ritual, they will be matched with a suitable husband and their marital difficulties would disappear.

Every hour of the night is dedicated to bathing Lord Shiva with milk, curd, honey, and ghee. This puja has nonstop recitations of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. This makes Lord Bholenath happy, and he grants the requests of all his believers.

After the sun goes down is when the worship of Lord Shiva officially begins. Hour two begins at 9:00 pm, and the third endeavour begins at 12:00 am. After the fourth hour, which begins at 3 a.m., the puja is finished by Brahma Muhurta.

Masik Shivratri 2022 Niyam