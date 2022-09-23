Masik Shivratri 2022: Know importance, muhurat and mantra

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
Masik Shivratri 2022: The fast of Masik Shivratri begins tomorrow, September 24. Every month, on the chaturdashi tithi, people all across the world conduct a fast. Fasting in honour of Shiva is performed for the benefit of domestic life as a whole. Many worshipers of Lord Shiva believe that if they fast during the masik Shivaratri festival, he would grant their every wish.
On this day, worshippers pray especially to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is thought that this action pleases God, and that a devotee who has earned the approval of Bholenath is immune to sadness. Let's learn the timing and rituals for celebrating Masik Shivaratri.
Ashwin Month Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 24 September 2022, 02:30 AM
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 25 September 2022, till 03:12 AM
Masik Shivaratri Vrat Date: 24 September 2022, Saturday
Masik Shivratri 2022 - Importance
- Lord Shiva is honoured on Shivaratri by staying up all night in vigilance. It is widely believed that if females undergo this ritual, they will be matched with a suitable husband and their marital difficulties would disappear.
- Every hour of the night is dedicated to bathing Lord Shiva with milk, curd, honey, and ghee. This puja has nonstop recitations of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. This makes Lord Bholenath happy, and he grants the requests of all his believers.
- After the sun goes down is when the worship of Lord Shiva officially begins. Hour two begins at 9:00 pm, and the third endeavour begins at 12:00 am. After the fourth hour, which begins at 3 a.m., the puja is finished by Brahma Muhurta.
Masik Shivratri 2022 Niyam
- You should tidy the worship space after you've meditated and showered, then make a solemn vow to fast and devote yourself to worship. Always pray in the state of consciousness known as Pradosh Kaal.
- Give Jalabhishek and Belpatra, or Datura, to Shiva in the puja. For Bholenath, they are of the extreme significance.
- Belpatra must really be getting on Lord Shiva's nerves during adoration. In this way, he is able to control his temper and grant the requests of his believers.
- Sandalwood tika, dhatura, kanail, bhang belpatra, etc., are all appropriate offerings for Shiva after a jalabhishek. The scriptures also reveal that blue and white flowers are among Lord Shiva's favourites.
- Repeat the 108 Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, "Om Trimbakam Yajamhe Sugandhhim Praptivardhanam," and chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" continually during the puja. The Urvarukmiva Bandhananmrityurmukshya Mamritat Repeat the mantra in your mind.