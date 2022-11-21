Search icon
Masik Shivratri 2022: Dos and donts to follow during this festival

According to belief, fasting on Masik Shivratri brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.

According to the Hindu calendar, the monthly Shivratri fast is observed on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in every month. There is a ritual to worship Lord Bholenath on the day of Shivratri. This month's monthly Shivratri fast will be observed on November 22, 2022. On this day the worship of Ratri Prahar has special significance. It is considered very auspicious to observe fast on this day and perform worship and anointing of Lord Shiva. It is a religious belief that by fasting on the monthly Shivratri one gets the blessings of Lord Shiva. At the same time, the desired wishes are obtained. 

Importance of  Masik Shivratri: 

Monthly Shivratri fast is observed to please Lord Shiva. Fasting on this day according to the rules and regulations removes all the sufferings of his devotees. According to belief, fasting on the day of Shivratri brings happiness and prosperity in life and communicates positivity. To get rid of problems, doing Rudrabhishek of Shivling on the day of Shivratri is considered very auspicious and fruitful.

Do's and dont's of monthly Shivratri fast:

To please Lord Shiva, the person observing fast on this day should take care of some things.

  • Wake up early in the morning on this day.
  • Follow celibacy on this day.
  • Do not insult anyone.
  • Don't consume meat-alcohol and non-vegetarian food one day before and one day after the fast.
  • Keep restraint on the senses on this day.
  • Do not misbehave with parents and teachers.
  • Do not bring bad thoughts to mind.
  • Avoid speaking untruth.
  • Maintain purity.
  • Do not sleep on this day during the day.
  • Do not criticize anyone on this day.
