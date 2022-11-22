Masik Shivratri 2022: Complete vidhi and katha of the festival

Representational image

The fast of Agahan month i.e. Marshish monthly Shivratri will be observed on November 22, 2022, this month. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are, especially worshipped on this day. It is believed that all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled by worshipping at midnight on Masik Shivratri. By fasting on this day, the problems in married life go away and unmarried girls get a suitable groom.

Masik Shivratri 2022: Shubh muhurat, date, rituals and other details are here of the festival

According to mythological beliefs, Lakshmi, Indrani, Gayatri Devi, Mother Saraswati and Goddess Parvati also observed this fast. Monthly Shivratri fast is observed on Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of every month.

Masik Shivratri 2022: Vidhi

On the day of Masik Shivratri, you should wake up before sunrise, after taking bath etc., go to a temple and worship Lord Shiva and his family (Parvati, Ganesh, Kartik, Nandi). During worship, Rudrabhishek of Shivling should be done with water, pure ghee, milk, sugar, honey, curd etc. Offer belpatra, datura and quince on Shivling. Now worship Lord Shiva with incense, lamp, fruits and flowers etc.

While worshipping Shiva, recite Shiva Purana, Shiva Stuti, Shiva Ashtak, Shiva Chalisa and Shiva Shloka. After this, fruits can be eaten in the evening, but fasting should not take food. Worship Lord Shiva the next day and break your fast after donating etc.

Masik Shivratri 2022: Katha

It is believed that Lord Shiva was born in the form of Shivling at the midnight of Mahashivratri. When Lord Shiva appeared, Lord Brahma and Vishnu worshipped him as per the rituals. From that day till today, the birth anniversary of Lord Shiva is celebrated on every Mahashivaratri and devotees of Lord Shiva worship him on the monthly Shivaratri.

It is mentioned in the scriptures of Sanatan Dharma that many goddesses such as Maa Lakshmi, Saraswati, Gayatri, Sita, and Parvati worshipped Lord Shiva by observing Shivratri fast to attain salvation.