Masik Shivratri 2022 TODAY: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance of this auspicious day

Devotees require flowers, fruits, curd, desi ghee, honey, Ganga water, and bel leaves for Masik Shivratri Puja.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

According to the Panchang,  Masik Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha every month. Lord Shiva had appeared in the form of Linga on Maha Shivratri eve, according to Hindu mythology and the Shiva Linga was first worshipped by Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu. 

Masik Shivratri is celebrated each month whereas Maha Shivratri, celebrating Shiva and Shakti's convergence, is celebrated once a year. This year, Maha Shivratri was on March 1 in the Falgun month. Devotees start to observe Masik Shivratri starting from Maha Shivaratri and then keep a fast every month on the Krishna Chaturdashi. 

The fast is kept by the unmarried women, on this day, to get a suitable groom. Married women also observe the fast to maintain peace and love in their marriage.

Masik Shivratri 2022: Puja Vidhi and Samagri 

Devotees require flowers, fruits, curd, desi ghee, honey, Ganga water, and bel leaves for Masik Shivratri Puja. 

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after having a bath. Then they light a lamp in the temple of the house and pray to Lord Shiva and Parvathi’s idols. Pray with the “Om Namah Shivay” chants and offer the prasad to Lord Shiva. 

Masik Shivratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

Bhadrapada Masik Shivaratri is today - August 25, 2022. The exact muhurat begins from 10:37 am on August 25 to 12:23 pm, on August 26.

