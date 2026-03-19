Even in the age of dating apps, the way people approach love still reflects deep cultural values. A new Astrotalk report reveals a stark contrast: in India, marriage remains a key life milestone, while in the US, relationships are viewed more broadly, often independent of formal marriage.

Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings

Even in the age of dating apps, the way people approach love still reflects deep cultural values. A new Astrotalk report reveals a stark contrast: in India, marriage remains a key life milestone, while in the US, relationships are viewed more broadly, often independent of formal marriage.

The report, which anaylsed over 12 million consultations across India and the United States between April 2025 and March 2026, highlights that while relationship concerns dominate in both countries, the nature of these questions differs significantly.

In India, relationship and marriage-related consultations account for nearly 25% of all queries, with users primarily seeking insights into when they will get married, who their partner will be, and how their married life will unfold. Marriage continues to be seen not just as a relationship milestone, but as a defining life event.

In contrast, such consultations make up a larger 33% share in the United States, where users tend to focus on relationship quality, compatibility, family planning, and post-breakup scenarios.Users are more likely to ask whether their relationship is healthy, how compatible they are with their partner, how to navigate breakups, or when to start a family.

Despite these differences, relationships remain a universal concern. The report notes that over 29% of revenue in both regions comes from consultations related to relationships and marriage, underlining their global importance.

Career and financial priorities also show variation.

In India, nearly 18% of consultations revolve around career and business, pointing to a strong focus on job stability and professional growth. Meanwhile, US users allocate about 22% of their consultations to career-related matters but display a greater inclination toward financial planning and investment queries, suggesting a stronger emphasis on wealth management and long-term financial strategies.

The study also finds that users in both countries continue to rely on traditional practices such as Vedic astrology, including kundli analysis and planetary transit readings, now increasingly accessed through digital platforms.

“Even in a fast-moving digital world, people often turn to systems they trust when navigating uncertainty. Technology is simply enabling those traditional conversations to happen instantly, regardless of where someone lives,” said Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO, Astrotalk.

In the end, the tools may be modern, but the search for love - and meaning - remains timeless.