FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran attack hits Qatar LNG sector, 17% capacity lost for up to 5 years; $20 billion annual loss estimated: Report

Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings

Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in India

Delhi's Bawana in Shock: Family targeted in deadly shooting, 1 dead, 3 injured; details here

Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

US-Israel-Iran War: How will UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Japan secure Strait of Hormuz?

CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins

West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against Election Commission, alleges bias ahead of polls

Watch: Virat Kohli hits towering sixes during RCB nets ahead of IPL 2026 comeback

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran attack hits Qatar LNG sector, 17% capacity lost for up to 5 years; $20 billion annual loss estimated: Report

Iran attack hits Qatar LNG sector, 17% capacity lost for up to 5 years; $20 bill

Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings

Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key f

Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in India

Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings

Even in the age of dating apps, the way people approach love still reflects deep cultural values. A new Astrotalk report reveals a stark contrast: in India, marriage remains a key life milestone, while in the US, relationships are viewed more broadly, often independent of formal marriage.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 11:19 PM IST

Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings
Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Even in the age of dating apps, the way people approach love still reflects deep cultural values. A new Astrotalk report reveals a stark contrast: in India, marriage remains a key life milestone, while in the US, relationships are viewed more broadly, often independent of formal marriage.

The report, which anaylsed over 12 million consultations across India and the United States between April 2025 and March 2026, highlights that while relationship concerns dominate in both countries, the nature of these questions differs significantly. 

In India, relationship and marriage-related consultations account for nearly 25% of all queries, with users primarily seeking insights into when they will get married, who their partner will be, and how their married life will unfold. Marriage continues to be seen not just as a relationship milestone, but as a defining life event.

In contrast, such consultations make up a larger 33% share in the United States, where users tend to focus on relationship quality, compatibility, family planning, and post-breakup scenarios.Users are more likely to ask whether their relationship is healthy, how compatible they are with their partner, how to navigate breakups, or when to start a family.

Despite these differences, relationships remain a universal concern. The report notes that over 29% of revenue in both regions comes from consultations related to relationships and marriage, underlining their global importance.
Career and financial priorities also show variation. 

In India, nearly 18% of consultations revolve around career and business, pointing to a strong focus on job stability and professional growth. Meanwhile, US users allocate about 22% of their consultations to career-related matters but display a greater inclination toward financial planning and investment queries, suggesting a stronger emphasis on wealth management and long-term financial strategies.

The study also finds that users in both countries continue to rely on traditional practices such as Vedic astrology, including kundli analysis and planetary transit readings, now increasingly accessed through digital platforms.

“Even in a fast-moving digital world, people often turn to systems they trust when navigating uncertainty. Technology is simply enabling those traditional conversations to happen instantly, regardless of where someone lives,” said Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO, Astrotalk.

In the end, the tools may be modern, but the search for love - and meaning - remains timeless.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran attack hits Qatar LNG sector, 17% capacity lost for up to 5 years; $20 billion annual loss estimated: Report
Iran attack hits Qatar LNG sector, 17% capacity lost for up to 5 years; $20 bill
Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings
Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key f
Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in India
Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in Ind
Delhi's Bawana in Shock: Family targeted in deadly shooting, 1 dead, 3 injured; details here
Deadly shooting in Delhi's Bawana leaves 1 dead, 3 injured; probe underway
Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026
Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement