Mark Zuckerberg's rare $2 million Rolex 'Stelline' at AI podcast: What makes it one of the world's most coveted watches?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent appearance in a podcast highlighted a rare vintage Rolex Ref. 6062 “Stelline” worth USD 2 million, which is especially designed to track the mechanical cycles of the moon.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent appearance in a podcast highlighted a rare vintage Rolex Ref. 6062 “Stelline” worth USD 2 million, which is especially designed to track the mechanical cycles of the moon.

Zuckerberg wore the rare timepiece while attending ‘No Priors’ podcast alongside his wife, Priscilla Chan, where he talked about his plans on how AI could revolutionise biomedical research through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and its Biohub projects.

On the podcast, the couple shared the goal of the Initiatives’ medical research facility, Biohub, to introduce cutting-edge computer models to identify, treat and eradicate human diseases.

Stelline- An exquisite masterpiece

Though the discussions centered around the future of digital science, the mass attention was quickly grabbed by the remarkable masterpiece elevating Zuckerberg’s left wrist. The watch, a vintage Rolex reference 6062 “Stelline,”is an astonishingly rare mid-century work that is one of the most valuable and highly coveted horological masterpieces in the world worth collecting.

Rolex reference 6062 “Stelline” was only a few pieces manufactured over the course of a few years. The value of the watch depends on the material of the case and the condition in which it is preserved as the timepieces which have retained their original dial, case and movement and have been well-preserved have fetched over USD 1 million at various international auctions, while the rarest pieces have been worth up to USD 2 million.

Such highly preserved pieces are exceptionally rare as many watches go through changes like polish, repair, or even refinished dials. As a result, pristine specimens routinely fetch seven-figure prices at major auction houses such as Phillips, Christie's, and Sotheby's, with the rarest configurations reaching or exceeding $2 million.

The Reference 6062 is a crucial creation in Rolex history as it was created around 1950, before the Swiss watchmaker became well-known for professional-grade watches such as the Submariner, Explorer and GMT-Master.

Zuckerberg, with an estimated wort of $200 billion, has since the start of his career, helped shape the digital world through Meta and its platforms. Yet his choice of a completely mechanical, analogue instrument from the 1950s, stood in stark contrast with the focus of his discussion on solving complex biological problems with modern AI algorithms.