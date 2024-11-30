The Margashirsha Amavasya in 2024 will occur on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Margashirsha Amavasya, a revered day in Hinduism, holds profound significance for spiritual seekers and devotees. This auspicious day falls on the no-moon day of the Margashirsha month in the Hindu lunar calendar, a time traditionally associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Ganga. It is believed that following the rituals of Margashirsha Amavasya can bring blessings from ancestors and invoke prosperity and peace in one’s life.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Date and Timings

The Margashirsha Amavasya in 2024 will occur on Saturday, November 30, 2024. The tithi will commence at 10:29 AM on November 30 and conclude at 11:50 AM on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Since it falls on a Saturday, it is also known as Shani Amavasya, a day specifically dedicated to the worship of Lord Shani, believed to mitigate the effects of Shani Dosh.

Muhurat for Snan-Daan

Performing snan (bathing) and daan (charity) on Margashirsha Amavasya is considered highly auspicious, with specific timings for these activities that enhance their spiritual benefits:

Brahma Muhurat: The Brahma Muhurat on this day will be from 5:08 AM to 6:02 AM. It is the most sacred time to take a holy dip in any sacred river like the Ganga, Yamuna, or others.

Abhijit Muhurat: For performing charitable acts, the Abhijit Muhurat will last from 11:49 AM to 12:31 PM. This is an ideal time for offering donations to the needy, which is believed to bring peace and good fortune.

Margashirsha Amavasya: Rituals

On this day, devotees are encouraged to perform various rituals to invoke blessings for themselves and their ancestors. The main rituals include:

Ganga Snan: Taking a dip in the Ganga or any sacred river for purification and spiritual blessings.

Tarpan: Offering prayers to ancestors to bring peace to their souls and invoke their blessings.

Charitable Acts: Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy to gain prosperity and good fortune.

Worship of Deities: Praying to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Ganga for blessings and spiritual growth.

Fasting and Prayers: Observing fasts and performing special prayers to resolve doshas and bring stability.

Margashirsha Amavasya: Significance

Margashirsha Amavasya is not only important for spiritual practices but is also believed to be a powerful time for resolving Kalsarp Dosh, Shani Dosh, and Grah Dosh (planetary afflictions). Many people observe fasts or undertake special prayers to mitigate the ill effects of these doshas, seeking relief and divine blessings.

Performing rituals on this day is said to end ongoing troubles, bringing peace and stability to one's life. It is also seen as an ideal day for seeking the blessings of ancestors and ensuring their divine presence in the family.