HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

Manushi Chhillar emphasizes hydration, natural remedies like honey masks, gentle cleansing, sun protection and minimal makeup. Her simple, consistent skincare routine promotes healthy, glowing and youthful skin.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin
TRENDING NOW

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently shared the morning routine that helps her maintain healthy and glowing skin. She emphasises natural remedies, staying hydrated, and maintaining habitual routines, as opposed to relying heavily on skincare products.

Start with hydration:

Manushi wakes up and enjoys hydrogenated water first thing in the morning. She claims that it helps her detoxify and hydrate her body, as well as her skin. Water intake in sufficient quantity is a simple yet effective way to achieve healthy skin and support general health.

Natural face masks:

She also uses honey masks as a part of her skincare. The moisturising and antibacterial qualities of honey are famous, and therefore, it will maintain the skin soft, bright, and dirt-free. To make the honey even more powerful, she sometimes mixes it with other natural things for the skin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Simple skincare habits:

Besides the masks, Manushi puts great emphasis on gentle cleansing, sun protection, and minimum use of makeup. She thinks that the routine should be very simple and only the necessary products should be used while the skin is allowed to breathe. The skin would then be free to maintain a fresh and youthful look with the right amount of products without being overworked.

Also read: Who is Subhashree Ganguly? Bengali star actress getting massively trolled for pic with Lionel Messi amid Kolkata fiasco, is married to famous director-turned-MLA

Manushi Chhillar’s skincare shows that healthy, glowing skin comes from simplicity and consistency. She stays hydrated, uses natural remedies such as honey, and adopts gentle routines, which, in her case, is really less is more when it comes to radiant and youthful skin.

