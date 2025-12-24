FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
No Kane Williamson in New Zealand squads for India tour; Michael Bracewell to lead ODIs, Mitchell Santner gets T20I captaincy

Manushi Chhillar’s Morning Skincare Revealed: Honey masks, hydrogenated water for radiant skin

Rashmika Mandanna clicks beau Vijay Deverakonda as couple heads on vacation: 'After a crazy intense...'

Aravalli row: Centre's BIG order to states, asks to impose complete ban on...

Ahead of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ananya Panday stuns in modern coral gharara, see viral pics

Former World Cup–winning India star emerges as surprise candidate to succeed Brendon McCullum following Ashes debacle

Epstein files letter alleges Trump 'loves young, nubile girls'; US Justice Department says...

Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal Elections 2026

Sussanne Khan shared heartfelt note for sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan from family wedding: 'You both have been my...

Delhi Pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted in national capital as air quality improves

No Kane Williamson in New Zealand squads for India tour; Michael Bracewell to lead ODIs, Mitchell Santner gets T20I captaincy

Manushi Chhillar’s Morning Skincare Revealed: Honey masks, hydrogenated water for radiant skin

Rashmika Mandanna clicks beau Vijay Deverakonda as couple heads on vacation: 'After a crazy intense...'

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

LIFESTYLE

Manushi Chhillar’s Morning Skincare Revealed: Honey masks, hydrogenated water for radiant skin

Manushi Chhillar reveals her morning skincare routine featuring honey masks, hydration habits, and simple wellness tips for healthy, glowing skin.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

Manushi Chhillar has long been admired for her clear, glowing skin and effortless beauty. From winning the Miss India title and bringing home the Miss World crown in 2017. Now an actor and public figure, Manushi often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram. Recently, she took things a step further by launching her YouTube channel, where she opened up about her morning skincare routine and wellness habits that help her maintain healthy skin.

Gentle start: Washing the face

Manushi begins her day without using a cleanser. She simply rinses her face with water. Since her skin is dry, she believes overnight natural oils help nourish it. Instead of rubbing her face harshly, she gently pats it dry with a towel, allowing the skin to stay calm and balanced.

Natural glow with honey

One of the highlights of her routine is using honey on her face. Manushi applies a thin layer, which is excellent for hydration and glow. On busy mornings, she rinses it off quickly; otherwise, she lets it sit for a while. According to her, honey helps lock in moisture and adds a natural radiance to the skin.

Morning hydration ritual

While waiting for the honey mask, Manushi prepares hydrogenated water, which she drinks first thing in the morning. She mentions its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and says it helps boost her energy levels for the day ahead.

Lightweight skincare before a workout

After washing off the honey, Manushi applies ozonated glycerin. She prefers this because it is lightweight, deeply hydrating, and does not clog pores. this is perfect skincare before workouts, especially as it suits acne-prone skin.

Doctor-prescribed morning drink

Another important part of her routine is a special morning drink prepared with ingredients like ascorbic acid and other compounds. Manushi clearly advises viewers not to try this at home, as it has been prescribed by her doctor.

Simple pre-workout meal

Before heading to the gym, Manushi eats a small portion of dal, chawal, and ghee. She believes this combination provides the right balance of complex carbohydrates and healthy fats, helping fuel her workout effectively.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post-workout skincare essentials

After exercising, she cleanses her face and applies moisturiser, eye cream, and sunscreen. Within minutes, she finishes her basic makeup and gets ready for the day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
