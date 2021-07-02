Manish Tiwari’s Here and Now 365 is reshaping the multicultural marketing

We are living in a time when each country is culturally diverse, and it is tough for many such businesses to survive the competition against the native ones. Manish Tiwari has been helping such multicultural businesses to grow and establish themselves.

Manish Tiwari has been working in the media for over a decade and has a good understanding of how it works. His media and marketing firm, 'Here and Now 365,' was launched in 2005 and has been a driving factor in generating brand communications among the varied populations of the UK. Dabur, Airtel, SBI, HDFC, Unilever India, Taj Mahal, Brooke Bond, and many other Indian and South Asian companies have been introduced to the UK market by his company.

He says, “It’s been more than a decade and the journey has indeed been truly enlightening, having learnt how the industry works and what takes it to make it the best. Today, we have attended to over 100+ brands and have a strong force of employees to back our endeavours”.

Manish recalls how, when he first arrived in London 20 years ago, discovering Indian goods anywhere in the UK was a big deal. He has seen the Indian tourists capturing images of Indian brands on their cameras that were on display on the London Underground on a few occasions as they were that rare. That is no longer the case, as he and his company have been striving tirelessly to help multicultural brands create a significant presence across the country.

Manish claims that the award-winning TV ads for NHS, which were pushed out across the country, and the ASDA festivals campaign, which boosted the team's confidence, are his company's greatest achievements. It was also an honour to be named one of the top 20 diversity professionals in the world by the Guardian. He says that they are working hard each to overcome every milestone set before they become the best version of themselves.

Manish Tiwari has been a standout performer in his field, completely dominating the advertising and marketing industry. The working strategies used by Manish Tiwari and his team at 'Here and Now 365' have been constantly updating and renewing so that it stays relevant even today. They are well-known for assisting clients in achieving quarterly and annual objectives.

Knowledge is power but Experience is also a weapon. You cannot understand your work if you do not stay, learn and apply.

