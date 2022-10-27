Manipur's Ningol Chakouba festival: Know why it is celebrated, significance, wishes to share

File Photo/Representative Image

Manipur is not only popular for its natural scenic beauty but also for its culture and sense of community. While a lot of festivals are celebrated in the state, one of the oldest and most important traditions is Ningol Chakouba.

Ningol Chakouba is celebrated on the second lunar day in the Hiyangei month of the Manipur calendar. The festival is celebrated with the theme of reinforcing the bond of love between married women (Ningol) with their paternal families.

Ningol Chakouba: Significance

Ningol Chakouba is one of the most important festivals in Manipur. Though initially it was only observed by the Meitei Pangal communities, now other communities in Manipur also celebrate the festival.

This festival marks family reunions where sisters bless their brothers and women reinforce their bond with their brothers, sisters, and parents.

Ningol Chakouba: How is it celebrated?

On the occasion of Ningol Chakouba, married women are invited to their paternal home for a feast (Chakouba). The feast ends with the male members of the family gifting something to the married woman. In return, the women also bring special gifts for their families.

Ningol Chakouba: Wishes, greetings

Special wishes to all the Ningols who are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ningol Chakouba!

Wishing a very happy Ningol Chakouba to all the brothers and sisters. This auspicious day will bring unforgettable moments/relations to each other.

May all daughters and sisters of this earth live with love also respect and peace.