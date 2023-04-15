Man undergoes painful surgeries, spends Rs 1.35 crore to increase his height by 5 inches; then vs now pic

Photo: Twitter

After years of being bullied for his tiny stature, an American man turned to painful height-lengthening operation to raise his height by five inches. Moses Gibson, a 41-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota, certainly went to such lengths in order to improve his dating prospects. Since having the operation, he has even found a partner.

Moses has invested a total of $165,000 (Rs 1.35 crore) in two procedures to achieve his goal height of 5 feet 10 inches by June. Moses is currently five inches taller than before. He had trouble with "heightism" in his love life and was frequently made fun of for being "short," but now he feels more self-assured.

Moses, who stood 5 feet 5 inches tall, struggled with height anxiety since he was a little child. He sought out a spiritual healer as well as several medications in an effort to grow taller. But since nothing had worked, he thought surgery was his only remaining alternative. "I was never comfortable with my height, not even in high school. It gradually began to affect me. I just didn't feel good about myself, and most of the time I was dissatisfied about it," he revealed.

After working as an Uber driver at night and a software programmer during the day, Moses was able to save $150,000 for the procedure. Moses' tibia and fibula bones were broken during the 'painful' treatment last month, and magnetic, limb-lengthening nails were inserted into those bones.

He now needs to elongate himself three times every day by pulling the severed bone apart a millimetre at a time with a height-lengthening tools. In order to reach his target height of 5 feet 10 inches, his body will be stimulated to produce new bone tissue, which will cover the void.

Moses was delighted following the first operation, but he was always aware that he needed to do another one in order to finish the procedure. He started to feel more at ease wearing particular outfits, like shorts, after the next surgery.

PHOTOS: Man Undergoes Height Lengthening Surgery To Grow Taller



A man, Moses Gibson, from Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States, has undergone a leg surgery to add five inches to his height after struggling to talk to women for years due to self-doubt about his stature. pic.twitter.com/Pgsac5G8LC — Mr Eze (@EzeJude46700373) April 13, 2023

What is leg-lengthening process?

According to the NHS website, the process of stretching the legs is referred to as distraction. The leg bone is shattered during surgery, stretched by fixing it to a specific frame, and new bone is allowed to grow among the two broken ends of the bone. This bone becomes stronger over time until it can support your weight.

Distraction can occasionally cause a noticeable height gain, but the procedure can be time-consuming and dangerous, therefore it isn't often advised. Moses claims that despite the difficult procedure, he is pleased with the results. "You go home and you have a week or two for some healing to happen before you get the device to start lengthening," he explained.