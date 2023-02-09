Man shed weight by eating pizza thrice a day, here's how

Representational image

Pizza is one of the most loved foods of most people. The combination of crispy crust, melted cheese and flavorful toppings is mouth-watering. But those who are on a diet and are afraid of gaining weight stay away from such junk food. It is not the best option for those trying to lose weight. But, pizza is often high in calories, fat and sodium, which can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. But have you heard of people who ate pizza and lost weight?

Yes, as surprising as it sounds, this is true. Recently, a man from Northern Ireland lost weight in a 30-day challenge by eating pizza three times a day. According to Ladbible, Ryan Mercer, a personal trainer, ate 10 slices of pizza a day between breakfast, lunch and dinner during the 30-day challenge. But he gained more muscle instead of fat.

During the challenge, Mercer decided to give up everything but pizza. He stopped eating all kinds of junk food and fast food takeaways to prove a point about calorie deficit and health. Ryan said the main goal was to highlight fat loss without restricting favorite foods.

'I only aimed to highlight calories and fat loss. People should be told that they don't have to give up their favorite food for this. We don't have to restrict our favorite foods to get the benefits, and I want to encourage more people to prepare their own food," said Mercer.

Ryan describes his typical diet as having plenty of protein along with fruits and vegetables. "I have two pitta pizzas a day and one large dough-based pizza, which equates to roughly 10 slices a day. The hardest part of the whole diet is the preparation," he said. 'Pizza is one of my all-time favorite foods, so I enjoyed eating it all month, although I had some I have made sure that I have different types of pizzas to offer variations,' he said.

As for money, Ryan claims that he manages to save around Rs 885.8 a day as pizzas cost him just 10 euros. However, every body and individual's dietary needs are different, and foods should only be used if they fit a person's individual needs, Ryan said.