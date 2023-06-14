Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh, Varun Alagh's entrepreneurial journey: how this duo built 1.2 billion D2C sensation

Everyone's deepest desire in life is to love and be loved. We all have high standards for the relationships in our lives. In general, we anticipate that our partners will encourage and advance our careers. The similar thing happened in Ghazal and Varun's love story.

A extremely successful businesswoman, Ghazal Alagh founded the cosmetics line Mamaearth. Additionally, Ghazal served as a judge on Shark Tank India. She was born in a middle class Hindu family in Gurgaon.

Who are Ghazal Alagh & Varun Alagh?

The duo is well-known for the Mamaearth brand. You must have all heard of Mamaearth, I'm sure. In reality, they both became one of India's most powerful power couples as a result of the discovery of this brand.

In addition, Ghazal has served as a member of the Shark Tank judge. The foundation of Ghazal and Varun's love story is their success, growth, and devotion to their families.

The wonderful couple married in 2011. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun Alagh disclosed that Ghazal and her aunt used to reside close to his home. Back then, he used to glance at her and finally developed feelings for her.

This is how their romance began! as quite near neighbours! They invested a lot of time and effort into their relationship by going on numerous date evenings.

How Mamaearth Started?

Every mother wants to provide her child unconditional love and care. She wants to lavish her love on her children and ensure that she can protect them in every way - every day.

When Ghazal and Varun Alagh were expecting their first child, they wanted to make certain that they could do everything possible to keep their child safe. Like any caring parent, the two searched the internet for do's and don'ts for their child, as well as things to pamper their bundle of joy. But they were shocked to see the results.

No product that matched the safety standards was available in the market. Every product they saw contained chemicals harmful to their newborn. The duo was left disappointed.

Varun and Ghazal began ordering things from the US after becoming parents, owing to the higher quality standards of the products offered there, but this proved to be an expensive and cumbersome arrangement.

The issue was bugging them, and they couldn't stop themselves from looking into baby care items.

And that's how Mamaearth came into the picture. The couple founded the brand in Gurugram in 2016 under the parent firm Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, employing the best available substances - natural, plant-based, or synthetic - that are both certified safe and effective.

Mamaearth is a beauty care startup based in India. It has achieved rapid success and established a vibrant presence in the business. It is well-known for providing its consumers with toxic-free skin care practises.