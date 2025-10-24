Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more
Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch
Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads
Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air
Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70
US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...
'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'
Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes
Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat turns 49 and inspires with her vegan, plant-based lifestyle. Her daily routine of healthy meals, light dinners, and mindful snacking keeps her fit, toned, and radiant. She proves that age is just a number and healthy living is achievable at any stage of life.
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat turns 49 today, and she is proving to the world that age is merely a number. Mallika, who is well-known for her audacious roles and captivating on-screen persona, has also emerged as a fitness and health-conscious role model. She has mastered a lifestyle that keeps her body strong, radiant, and youthful, whereas many people find it difficult to maintain energy and tone as they age.
As a vegan, Mallika Sherawat abstains from eating any meat, fish, eggs, or dairy products like cheese, butter, or milk. Rather, she only eats plant-based foods made from grains, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables. Even at 49, she thinks that eating this way keeps her body glowing, healthy, and full of energy. Instead of packaged or processed meals, she emphasises natural, home-cooked foods. Simple meals prepared with fresh ingredients are more gratifying and healthier for Mallika. She likes, for instance, vibrant salads, vegetable stir-fries, bowls of fresh fruit, and vitamin-rich smoothies.
1. Morning: She starts her day with warm water and lemon, which helps detoxify the body and jumpstart metabolism. This simple drink is gentle on the stomach and keeps her hydrated after a night’s sleep.
2. Lunch: Her midday meals are usually fresh salads or cooked vegetables, prepared at home. She avoids oily, fried, or processed foods, focusing instead on meals that are nutritious, light, and easy to digest.
3. Snacks: Mallika opts for nuts, which provide healthy fats and protein to keep hunger away. And throughout the day, Mallika drinks plenty of water and sometimes green tea, keeping her body hydrated and aiding digestion.
4. Dinner: She usually eats cooked vegetables, soups, or a light salad in the evening, avoiding heavy, oily, or processed foods.
Also read: Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air
By following these habits, Mallika Sherawat's lifestyle became healthy, fit, and a radiant appearance can be achieved at any age. Her body stays toned and energised because of her plant-based, vegan diet, thoughtful daily routine, and wise food choices. Her story serves as motivation for anyone, regardless of age, who wants to maintain good health and radiance.