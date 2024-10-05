Twitter
Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Malaika and Wamiqa who dazzled in their exquisite gold sarees, perfectly blending tradition with modern glamour.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

Malaika Arora and Wamiqa Gabbi stole the spotlight at the grand Navratri celebrations hosted by Kalyan Jewellers in Kochi, Kerala. The event, which is an annual celebration of Shardiya Navratri, saw a gathering of Bollywood and South Indian cinema’s finest, but it was Malaika and Wamiqa who dazzled in their exquisite gold sarees, perfectly blending tradition with modern glamour.

Malaika Arora, known for her bold fashion choices, arrived in a white tissue saree adorned with a broad gold sequin border that ran along the palla and hemline. She paired this with a corset-style, see-through V-neck blouse, embellished with the same gold sequins, adding a contemporary twist to her traditional attire. To complement her look, Malaika opted for a black pearl necklace with gold and ruby charms, along with matching drop earrings and a white pearl necklace for added sparkle. Her beauty look was equally striking—she wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted low bun adorned with red roses, while her makeup highlighted glowing skin, full brows, mascara, blush, a glossy berry lip, and a red bindi, tying the look together with elegance.

Wamiqa Gabbi, on the other hand, exuded grace in a white and gold shimmery chiffon saree, featuring intricate silver sequin bootas and a delicately embroidered silver border. Her sleeveless V-neck blouse, adorned with white and silver beadwork, added a touch of dazzle. Wamiqa accessorized her look with a diamond-studded necklace, matching drop earrings, a solitaire ring, and a beautiful ivory mirror work potli. Her hair was styled in side-parted open waves, decorated with a delicate white floral accessory, while her makeup emphasized glowing skin, defined brows, and mascara-laden eyes. A youthful blush and a bold red lip completed her radiant look.

The two divas honored the festive spirit of Navratri while showcasing timeless elegance with their modern takes on traditional gold sarees.

 

