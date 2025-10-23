FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...

After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee

Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm: 'Looks like...'

Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan: 'She realised very early in life...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the trut

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohl

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

On October 23, Malaika Arora turns 52, celebrating a life of glamour, luxury, and success, with a luxurious apartment, high-end cars, and business ventures.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On October 23, Bollywood’s fashion and fitness icon Malaika Arora celebrates her 52nd birthday. Known for her stunning screen presence, timeless charm, and impeccable style, Malaika has grown into one of the most admired celebrities in the industry.

Lavish Bandra apartment

Malaika resides in a luxurious 4 BHK apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 15 crore. She moved here in 2016 with her son, Arhaan. The home features a grand marble lobby with a giant mirror, a stylish dining space, a cosy living room, a minimalistic all-white bedroom, and a balcony garden. The apartment perfectly blends elegance with comfort, reflecting her sophisticated taste.

Luxury car collection

Malaika’s garage houses some of the most expensive and luxurious vehicles:

Range Rover LWB Autobiography for Rs 3.28 crore, BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature for Rs 1.42 crore, Audi Q7 for approximately Rs 91 lakh, Toyota Innova Crysta estimated at around Rs 24 lakh.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora credits THIS special retinol juice for her glowing skin; know its benefits

Business ventures and investments

Malaika is an entrepreneur with investments across fitness, fashion, and food industries. Her ventures include:

SARVA Yoga, a fitness and wellness app. Label Life, an e-commerce fashion brand in collaboration with Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu.

Nude Bowls, a healthy food delivery service, launched in 2021.

Malaika has recently opened Scarlett House, a chic restaurant in a 90-year-old Portuguese home in Bandra, offering a dining experience that blends clean eating with Instagram-worthy aesthetics.

Net Worth

Malaika’s diverse career and business ventures contribute to her impressive wealth. She earns Rs 70 lakh to 1.6 crore per month through brand endorsements, judging reality shows like India’s Got Talent and performing item numbers, which fetch Rs 90 lakh to 1.5 crore per song. Her net worth is estimated at around Rs 100 crore.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India in PNB fraud case, says 'No legal hurdle, not Belgium citizen...'
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India...
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not being...'
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not...'
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore, additional services Rs..., says CAIT report
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, duties on Russian oil
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE