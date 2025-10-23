Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

On October 23, Malaika Arora turns 52, celebrating a life of glamour, luxury, and success, with a luxurious apartment, high-end cars, and business ventures.

On October 23, Bollywood’s fashion and fitness icon Malaika Arora celebrates her 52nd birthday. Known for her stunning screen presence, timeless charm, and impeccable style, Malaika has grown into one of the most admired celebrities in the industry.

Lavish Bandra apartment

Malaika resides in a luxurious 4 BHK apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 15 crore. She moved here in 2016 with her son, Arhaan. The home features a grand marble lobby with a giant mirror, a stylish dining space, a cosy living room, a minimalistic all-white bedroom, and a balcony garden. The apartment perfectly blends elegance with comfort, reflecting her sophisticated taste.

Luxury car c ollection

Malaika’s garage houses some of the most expensive and luxurious vehicles:

Range Rover LWB Autobiography for Rs 3.28 crore, BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature for Rs 1.42 crore, Audi Q7 for approximately Rs 91 lakh, Toyota Innova Crysta estimated at around Rs 24 lakh.

Business v entures and i nvestments

Malaika is an entrepreneur with investments across fitness, fashion, and food industries. Her ventures include:

SARVA Yoga, a fitness and wellness app. Label Life, an e-commerce fashion brand in collaboration with Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu.

Nude Bowls, a healthy food delivery service, launched in 2021.

Malaika has recently opened Scarlett House, a chic restaurant in a 90-year-old Portuguese home in Bandra, offering a dining experience that blends clean eating with Instagram-worthy aesthetics.

Net Worth

Malaika’s diverse career and business ventures contribute to her impressive wealth. She earns Rs 70 lakh to 1.6 crore per month through brand endorsements, judging reality shows like India’s Got Talent and performing item numbers, which fetch Rs 90 lakh to 1.5 crore per song. Her net worth is estimated at around Rs 100 crore.

