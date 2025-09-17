Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health

Malaika Arora starts her mornings with retinol juice, which is packed with antioxidants. It boosts skin health, digestion, energy, and overall wellness naturally.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 02:00 PM IST

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Malaika Arora is admired for her beauty and fitness, and many people are curious about her refreshingly simple health routine. She starts her day with retinol juice, a homemade drink filled with the natural goodness of everyday fruits and vegetables.

What is Malaika Arora’s retinol juice?

Retinol juice is a nutrient-rich drink made with fresh vegetables and fruits that naturally provide vitamin A and antioxidants. When consumed, beta-carotene is converted by the body into vitamin A, which helps in skin health, vision, and immunity.

Ingredients for Malaika’s retinol juice

To prepare this morning drink, you’ll need:

  • 2 carrots
  • half a cucumber
  • 1 orange
  • half lemon
  • A thumb-sized piece of ginger

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

How to make it at home

Start by washing and peeling the ingredients, and juice them together. Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately to maximise vitamin C benefits, giving you a boost of vitamins, antioxidants and freshness.

Why this juice works wonders

Carrots and Oranges: Rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C, these boost collagen production, renew cells, and protect the skin against free-radical damage.

Lemon: Adds a tangy flavour along with antioxidants that support detoxification.

Ginger: A natural anti-inflammatory, it soothes digestion, reduces bloating, and strengthens immunity.

Cucumber: Hydrating and light, it refreshes the body and aids digestion.

Together, these ingredients provide health benefits that beauty enthusiasts expect from expensive products. 

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's secret to a fit body at 51 revealed, follow this workout routine for weight loss

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
