Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health

LIFESTYLE
Malaika Arora starts her mornings with retinol juice, which is packed with antioxidants. It boosts skin health, digestion, energy, and overall wellness naturally.
Malaika Arora is admired for her beauty and fitness, and many people are curious about her refreshingly simple health routine. She starts her day with retinol juice, a homemade drink filled with the natural goodness of everyday fruits and vegetables.
Retinol juice is a nutrient-rich drink made with fresh vegetables and fruits that naturally provide vitamin A and antioxidants. When consumed, beta-carotene is converted by the body into vitamin A, which helps in skin health, vision, and immunity.
To prepare this morning drink, you’ll need:
Start by washing and peeling the ingredients, and juice them together. Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately to maximise vitamin C benefits, giving you a boost of vitamins, antioxidants and freshness.
Carrots and Oranges: Rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C, these boost collagen production, renew cells, and protect the skin against free-radical damage.
Lemon: Adds a tangy flavour along with antioxidants that support detoxification.
Ginger: A natural anti-inflammatory, it soothes digestion, reduces bloating, and strengthens immunity.
Cucumber: Hydrating and light, it refreshes the body and aids digestion.
Together, these ingredients provide health benefits that beauty enthusiasts expect from expensive products.
