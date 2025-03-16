As soon as pictures and videos surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Malaika’s sizzling look.

Malaika Arora once again proved why she is a style icon as she stepped out in a striking black leather catsuit for the shoot of Hip Hop India Season 2. The actress was captured by paparazzi on March 15, flaunting her bold and sultry look, which immediately caught fans’ attention.

The body-hugging catsuit featured a raised neckline, a front zip closure extending to the waist, and full-length sleeves with finger and thumb slots. The sleek, second-skin fit of the outfit accentuated Malaika’s toned figure, making her look nothing short of a real-life Catwoman.

Keeping accessories minimal, Malaika paired her edgy ensemble with statement silver drop hoop earrings and bold burgundy red knee-high leather boots. The boots, featuring sky-high heels and a pointed front, added the perfect finishing touch to her daring look.

For the glam, the actress went for a flawless dewy base, flushed cheeks, glittery nude eyeshadow, and dramatic double-cat eye winged eyeliner. A matte nude brown lip shade, voluminous lashes, and sleek, straight hair parted at the centre completed her stunning appearance.

Take a look here:

Netizens reaction

As soon as pictures and videos surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Malaika’s sizzling look. One user commented, “Malaika at this age is still so sexy, man.” Another wrote, “She can pull off any outfit.” A fan simply called her “Damn hot,” echoing the sentiments of many.

