LIFESTYLE

Malaika Arora shows off handstand skills, here’s why you should try it too

Malaika Arora proves her fitness dedication with a perfect handstand, inspiring fans to embrace yoga. This advanced pose strengthens the core, boosts circulation, improves balance, and calms the mind, showing how yoga can transform both physical and mental well-being.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

Malaika Arora shows off handstand skills, here’s why you should try it too
Malaika Arora has long been an inspiration when it comes to fitness and wellness. Known for her dedication to yoga and healthy living, the actress and fitness enthusiast recently grabbed attention by nailing a perfect handstand. Beyond being an impressive feat, this pose also offers several physical and mental benefits that can motivate anyone to give it a try.

Power of the handstand

Handstands may look intimidating, but they are among the most rewarding yoga postures. They require strength, balance, focus, and discipline, all of which Malaika showcases with ease. By practising handstands regularly, one can improve overall body control, stability, and posture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Benefits of doing handstands

  • Builds core strength: Balancing upside down engages the abdominal muscles, helping to tone and strengthen the core.
  • Improves blood circulation: Being inverted promotes healthy blood flow to the brain, enhancing concentration and mental clarity.
  • Boosts upper body strength: Shoulders, arms, and wrists get a powerful workout, improving endurance over time.
  • Enhances focus and patience: Handstands demand mindfulness, teaching the body and mind to stay calm under pressure.
  • Elevates mood: Like many yoga postures, handstands stimulate the nervous system and can reduce stress levels.

Malaika Arora’s fitness inspiration

For Malaika Arora, yoga isn’t just a workout; it’s a lifestyle. She often shares glimpses of her practice on social media, encouraging fans to explore the benefits of yoga for themselves. Her ability to pull off advanced poses like the handstand reflects not only physical strength but also years of dedication and consistency.

Malaika Arora’s handstand moment is more than just a fitness post; it’s a celebration of discipline, health, and inspiration. If you’ve been looking for motivation to step up your yoga game, her example proves that with consistency, even the toughest poses can become achievable.

