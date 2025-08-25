Malaika Arora shows off handstand skills, here’s why you should try it too

Shilpa Shetty to skip Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, break 22-year-old custom due to...: ‘We will be observing mourning of…’
LIFESTYLE
Malaika Arora proves her fitness dedication with a perfect handstand, inspiring fans to embrace yoga. This advanced pose strengthens the core, boosts circulation, improves balance, and calms the mind, showing how yoga can transform both physical and mental well-being.
Malaika Arora has long been an inspiration when it comes to fitness and wellness. Known for her dedication to yoga and healthy living, the actress and fitness enthusiast recently grabbed attention by nailing a perfect handstand. Beyond being an impressive feat, this pose also offers several physical and mental benefits that can motivate anyone to give it a try.
Handstands may look intimidating, but they are among the most rewarding yoga postures. They require strength, balance, focus, and discipline, all of which Malaika showcases with ease. By practising handstands regularly, one can improve overall body control, stability, and posture.
For Malaika Arora, yoga isn’t just a workout; it’s a lifestyle. She often shares glimpses of her practice on social media, encouraging fans to explore the benefits of yoga for themselves. Her ability to pull off advanced poses like the handstand reflects not only physical strength but also years of dedication and consistency.
Malaika Arora’s handstand moment is more than just a fitness post; it’s a celebration of discipline, health, and inspiration. If you’ve been looking for motivation to step up your yoga game, her example proves that with consistency, even the toughest poses can become achievable.
