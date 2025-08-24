Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
LIFESTYLE
Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty begin their mornings with a simple wellness ritual that keeps their digestion on track and skin glowing. The secret lies in a humble kitchen-made drink.
Good digestion and glowing skin often go hand in hand, and the secret does not lie in expensive supplements but in a simple spice-infused water routine that Bollywood stars swear by. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty rely on a kitchen-made remedy that blends cumin (jeera), carom seeds (ajwain), and fennel (saunf), ingredients celebrated in Ayurveda for their digestive and skin-enhancing properties.
Malaika Arora’s morning elixir
Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora starts her day by steeping lightly roasted cumin, fennel, and carom seeds overnight. In the morning, she boils this spice mixture in water and drinks it warm, often with a dash of lemon juice. She credits this ritual with aiding digestion, maintaining her skin’s natural glow, and boosting overall wellness.
ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan to stay fit at 50: From oil pulling to Noni juice, how small daily habits keep her glowing and energetic naturally
Shilpa Shetty’s daily digestive habit
Known for her holistic lifestyle, Shilpa Shetty prefers to sip cumin and fennel-infused water throughout the day. This natural tonic, simple yet effective, helps her balance digestion and complements her fitness-focused routine.
Why this works: Science of spices
Experts explain that cumin boosts saliva and bile secretion, easing indigestion and supporting fat breakdown while balancing vata and kapha doshas. Ajwain, with its warming and antiseptic properties, reduces bloating and stimulates digestive fire (agni). Fennel, known for its cooling effect and muscle-relaxing properties, soothes cramps, supports gut motility, and balances all three doshas—vata, pitta, and kapha.
Together, these spices create a blend that offers both warming and cooling benefits. The drink helps the body process food more efficiently, reduces discomfort, and promotes healthy, radiant skin. Whether taken as a morning ritual or sipped through the day, this age-old remedy proves that wellness often begins with the simplest ingredients at home.