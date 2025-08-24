Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss

Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more

Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty begin their mornings with a simple wellness ritual that keeps their digestion on track and skin glowing. The secret lies in a humble kitchen-made drink.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Good digestion and glowing skin often go hand in hand, and the secret does not lie in expensive supplements but in a simple spice-infused water routine that Bollywood stars swear by. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty rely on a kitchen-made remedy that blends cumin (jeera), carom seeds (ajwain), and fennel (saunf), ingredients celebrated in Ayurveda for their digestive and skin-enhancing properties.

Malaika Arora’s morning elixir

Untitled-design-1

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora starts her day by steeping lightly roasted cumin, fennel, and carom seeds overnight. In the morning, she boils this spice mixture in water and drinks it warm, often with a dash of lemon juice. She credits this ritual with aiding digestion, maintaining her skin’s natural glow, and boosting overall wellness.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan to stay fit at 50: From oil pulling to Noni juice, how small daily habits keep her glowing and energetic naturally

Shilpa Shetty’s daily digestive habit

Untitled-design-2

Known for her holistic lifestyle, Shilpa Shetty prefers to sip cumin and fennel-infused water throughout the day. This natural tonic, simple yet effective, helps her balance digestion and complements her fitness-focused routine.

Why this works: Science of spices

Experts explain that cumin boosts saliva and bile secretion, easing indigestion and supporting fat breakdown while balancing vata and kapha doshas. Ajwain, with its warming and antiseptic properties, reduces bloating and stimulates digestive fire (agni). Fennel, known for its cooling effect and muscle-relaxing properties, soothes cramps, supports gut motility, and balances all three doshas—vata, pitta, and kapha.

Together, these spices create a blend that offers both warming and cooling benefits. The drink helps the body process food more efficiently, reduces discomfort, and promotes healthy, radiant skin. Whether taken as a morning ritual or sipped through the day, this age-old remedy proves that wellness often begins with the simplest ingredients at home.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'You come close and...': Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav
Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar
'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career
RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on remaining career
Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?
LILPEPE's explosive Presale outpaces Solana, Cardano in 2025
War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...
War 2 box office day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film continues to decline
'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack
Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE