Malaika Arora shares inspiring workout video on Women's Day 2022, says 'power only comes from within'

As the world marks International Women's Day on March 8, Bollywood celebrities are also not far behind celebrating the special occasion through women empowering videos and posts. Fashionista and fitness freak Malaika Arora took to her social media and shared an inspiring workout video on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a clip in which she can be seen doing multiple exercises and completely owning her gym routine. Along with the video, which she made in collaboration with Sarva - Yoga Studios, Arora wrote, "We are WOMEN, we are ENOUGH. We all struggle with this question, "Am I enough?", today, let it be the day when you whisper back "Yes" and let that become a resounding commitment to the woman in you, the woman who raised you and the women you will raise as daughters, students, nieces, and friends. Power only comes from within. If you got it, own it! Happy women's day."

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl chose the viral track 'I am woman' from the American singer Emmy Meli as the background music, which perfectly complemented her video. Emmy had released the track in November 2021 and soon, it went viral on Tiktok within a few hours of its release. The song with its lyrics “I am woman, I am fearless, I am sexy, I’m divine, I’m unbeatable, I’m creative" was written by Emmy to 'empower women' and it launched a movement on social media with millions of women making their clips on the same.



Malaika has also urged the women to start their yoga journey in her post. In February, her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor had thanked her in helping him start his Iyengar Yoga journey as he had uploaded pictures of flexing his body in different yoga poses on his Instagram account.