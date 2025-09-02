Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

Param Sundari star Janhvi Kapoor calls out situationships, reveals why she finds them pointless: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka...'

Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react

Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...

Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping

AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Malaika Arora shares her no-equipment ab workout to burn belly fat and strengthen the core. This simple and effective exercise at home proves fitness doesn’t need fancy equipment.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When it comes to fitness, Malaika Arora continues to inspire with her dedication to yoga and functional training. The actress and wellness icon regularly shares her workout regimen, which inspires fans to stay consistent on their fitness journeys. 

In her latest Instagram post, Malaika breaks down a simple but effective ab workout that requires no fancy gym equipment. All you need is a yoga mat, determination, and a few minutes of focused effort. As she captioned, 'Strong core, zero equipment, just your mat and these exercises.'

Her Abs workout routine

Toning the belly is a challenge even for people who work out daily. The stubborn fat around the belly area is difficult to lose despite strict diets and consistent exercise. Malaika’s workout was designed not just to burn fat but also to strengthen and stabilise the core. A strong core improves posture, balance, and overall physical strength. 

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's secret to fit body at 51 revealed, follows this workout routine for weight loss

The four powerful exercises Malaika swears by

  • Knee to Elbow Crunch

Start by lying flat on your yoga mat. Lift your upper body into a crunch while drawing your knees toward your chest. At the same time, drive your elbows forward and aim to touch them with your knees at the centre. Perform 12–15 repetitions for three sets. This exercise will target your lower belly, which many find hard to tone.

  • Boat Pose Crunch

Sit on the mat and lift both your legs and torso to form a V-shape. Extend your arms forward so that they are parallel to your shins. Pull your knees into your chest, then extend back out without losing balance. Repeat for 12–15 reps across three sets. This exercise targets your obliques while also strengthening the hip flexors and lower back.

  • Ankle Tuck Crunch

Lie flat on the mat and stretch your arms overhead. As you crunch up, bend your knees toward your chest and reach forward to tap your ankles. Complete three sets of 12–15 repetitions. This movement ensures full engagement of the midsection, sculpting and defining the abs while also improving coordination.

  • V-Sit Hold

Begin by lying flat, then simultaneously lift your legs and torso to form a V-shape. Extend your arms straight alongside your legs and hold the position. Malaika recommends maintaining the hold for 12–15 counts, repeated over three sets. This move activates the entire core.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora grabs attention with her street style moment, dons oversized denims, white tank top, luxurious mini bag worth Rs…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

By sharing her no-equipment workout, Malaika reminds us that effective workouts can be simple, accessible, and incredibly rewarding.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?
Will Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs? How will Indian companies suffer?
Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet
Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post i
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
SCO Summit: Ahead of meet with China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin issues BIG statement, says, 'common stand against...'
SCO Summit: Ahead of meet with China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin...
Suniel Shetty, 64, reveals secret behind his never-ending energy, 'We're not our...'
Suniel Shetty, 64, reveals secret behind his never-ending energy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE