Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Malaika Arora shares her no-equipment ab workout to burn belly fat and strengthen the core. This simple and effective exercise at home proves fitness doesn’t need fancy equipment.

When it comes to fitness, Malaika Arora continues to inspire with her dedication to yoga and functional training. The actress and wellness icon regularly shares her workout regimen, which inspires fans to stay consistent on their fitness journeys.

In her latest Instagram post, Malaika breaks down a simple but effective ab workout that requires no fancy gym equipment. All you need is a yoga mat, determination, and a few minutes of focused effort. As she captioned, 'Strong core, zero equipment, just your mat and these exercises.'

Her Abs workout routine

Toning the belly is a challenge even for people who work out daily. The stubborn fat around the belly area is difficult to lose despite strict diets and consistent exercise. Malaika’s workout was designed not just to burn fat but also to strengthen and stabilise the core. A strong core improves posture, balance, and overall physical strength.

The four powerful exercises Malaika swears by

Knee to Elbow Crunch

Start by lying flat on your yoga mat. Lift your upper body into a crunch while drawing your knees toward your chest. At the same time, drive your elbows forward and aim to touch them with your knees at the centre. Perform 12–15 repetitions for three sets. This exercise will target your lower belly, which many find hard to tone.

Boat Pose Crunch

Sit on the mat and lift both your legs and torso to form a V-shape. Extend your arms forward so that they are parallel to your shins. Pull your knees into your chest, then extend back out without losing balance. Repeat for 12–15 reps across three sets. This exercise targets your obliques while also strengthening the hip flexors and lower back.

Ankle Tuck Crunch

Lie flat on the mat and stretch your arms overhead. As you crunch up, bend your knees toward your chest and reach forward to tap your ankles. Complete three sets of 12–15 repetitions. This movement ensures full engagement of the midsection, sculpting and defining the abs while also improving coordination.

V-Sit Hold

Begin by lying flat, then simultaneously lift your legs and torso to form a V-shape. Extend your arms straight alongside your legs and hold the position. Malaika recommends maintaining the hold for 12–15 counts, repeated over three sets. This move activates the entire core.

By sharing her no-equipment workout, Malaika reminds us that effective workouts can be simple, accessible, and incredibly rewarding.