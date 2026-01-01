Malaika Arora’s SECRET health shot for gut health: Ingredients, health benefits, recipe, here’s all you need to know

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation
LIFESTYLE
Malaika Arora reveals her secret morning health shot for gut health at 52. Know more about the ingredients, health benefits, and easy recipe for better digestion and wellness.
At 52, Malaika Arora continues to impress fans not just with her fitness and style, but also with her balanced approach to health and wellness. Rather than following fad diets or complicated wellness trends, Malaika relies on simple, time-tested kitchen ingredients.
Recently, she revealed her secret morning health shot, which she credits for maintaining a healthy gut and overall well-being.
Malaika’s fit and toned physique is the result of years of consistent workouts, yoga, and mindful eating. According to her, wellness doesn’t need expensive supplements or fancy superfoods. Instead, everyday ingredients found in Indian kitchens can do wonders when used correctly and consistently.
In a podcast with Pinkvilla, Malaika explained that the gut plays a major role in digestion, immunity, and overall energy levels. When the gut is healthy, the body functions better. Malaika believes that small daily habits, when followed sincerely, can make a big difference in long-term health.
The ingredients for Malaika’s morning drink are simple and easily available in most Indian homes. These include:
Each of these seeds has been traditionally used in Indian households for digestion and gut-related issues.
Step-by-step recipe:
According to Malaika, this simple routine is a non-negotiable part of her daily wellness practice.
Malaika believes this drink helps keep her gut balanced and healthy. The combination of cumin, ajwain, and fennel seeds supports digestion, reduces bloating, and helps control harmful bacteria in the gut while encouraging good bacteria.