Malaika Arora’s SECRET health shot for gut health: Ingredients, health benefits, recipe, here’s all you need to know

Malaika Arora reveals her secret morning health shot for gut health at 52. Know more about the ingredients, health benefits, and easy recipe for better digestion and wellness.

At 52, Malaika Arora continues to impress fans not just with her fitness and style, but also with her balanced approach to health and wellness. Rather than following fad diets or complicated wellness trends, Malaika relies on simple, time-tested kitchen ingredients.

Recently, she revealed her secret morning health shot, which she credits for maintaining a healthy gut and overall well-being.

Malaika Arora’s simple approach to fitness

Malaika’s fit and toned physique is the result of years of consistent workouts, yoga, and mindful eating. According to her, wellness doesn’t need expensive supplements or fancy superfoods. Instead, everyday ingredients found in Indian kitchens can do wonders when used correctly and consistently.

Why gut health matters so much

In a podcast with Pinkvilla, Malaika explained that the gut plays a major role in digestion, immunity, and overall energy levels. When the gut is healthy, the body functions better. Malaika believes that small daily habits, when followed sincerely, can make a big difference in long-term health.

Ingredients used in Malaika Arora’s morning health shot

The ingredients for Malaika’s morning drink are simple and easily available in most Indian homes. These include:

Cumin seeds (jeera)

Carom seeds (ajwain)

Fennel seeds (saunf)

Water

A dash of lemon juice

Each of these seeds has been traditionally used in Indian households for digestion and gut-related issues.

How to prepare a healthy shot

Step-by-step recipe:

Lightly dry roast cumin seeds, ajwain, and fennel seeds.

Take one teaspoon of each seed.

Soak them in a glass of water overnight.

The next morning, slightly boil the soaked water.

Allow it to cool.

Add a few drops of lemon juice.

Drink it on an empty stomach.

According to Malaika, this simple routine is a non-negotiable part of her daily wellness practice.

Health benefits of the morning Drink

Malaika believes this drink helps keep her gut balanced and healthy. The combination of cumin, ajwain, and fennel seeds supports digestion, reduces bloating, and helps control harmful bacteria in the gut while encouraging good bacteria.