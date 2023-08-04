Headlines

Lifestyle

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Malaika's saree look exudes sophistication with its broad gota patti borders adorned with gold leaf patterns and sequin embellishments, as well as gold brocade embroidery in a beautiful floral design.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

As wedding season approaches, many of us ponder over the perfect outfit that combines comfort, elegance, and easy accessorizing. Malaika Arora recently showcased an excellent choice by donning a stunning lime green Banarasi silk saree for an event, styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma.

The saree, named the Abhinaya Banarasi Lime Saree, is designed by renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre and can be purchased from her label's website for ₹75,000. This exquisite piece is ideal for attending intimate weddings or Haldi ceremonies during the wedding season.

Malaika's saree look exudes sophistication with its broad gota patti borders adorned with gold leaf patterns and sequin embellishments, as well as gold brocade embroidery in a beautiful floral design. The saree's broad embroidered pallu adds to its allure. Malaika elegantly pleated the six yards on the front and allowed the pallu to flow gracefully from her shoulder to the floor.

 

 

Complementing the saree, she wore a sleeveless lime-colored silk blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped silhouette. Her accessorization included dangling earrings, a matching bracelet, a choker necklace, and stylish high heels.

For her makeup, Malaika opted for side-parted open wavy locks, shimmering gold eye shadow, bold mascara, coral red lip shade, defined brows, rosy cheeks, and a radiant highlighter, completing her glamorous look.

If you're looking to make a lasting impression at a wedding or special event, this lime green Banarasi silk saree from Anita Dongre's collection, inspired by Malaika Arora's elegant appearance, would be an excellent addition to your wardrobe.

