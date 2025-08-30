Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50
LIFESTYLE
At 50, Malaika Arora reveals her fitness mantra. Her three golden rules include sleep, nutrition, and mind-body balance. With yoga, HIIT, Pilates, and simple home-cooked meals, she proves that age is just a number when it comes to health and fitness.
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora continues to set fitness goals at 50 with her inclusive approach to health. Known for her radiant looks and disciplined lifestyle, she recently revealed her three golden rules for fitness on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her.
Malaika’s philosophy is built on three essentials and it includes sleep, nutrition, and the mind-body connection. She insists that age is just a number and doesn’t define her. For her, consistency and discipline are key to sustaining energy and balance.
Malaika swears by simple, home-cooked meals and calls ghee her “superfood.” She practices portion control but never starves herself. Post-workout, she prefers wholesome meals like toast, eggs, or dosas instead of processed supplements. Her protein shakes are homemade, made with bananas, dates, and nuts.
For Malaika, balance is everything. She avoids working out on a full stomach but ensures she eats enough to fuel her sessions. “I will not starve. That’s my only thing,” she says, adding that she always carries food with her.
Malaika’s love for yoga, particularly Surya Namaskar, forms the foundation of her routine. She complements it with HIIT workouts, strength training, Pilates, and full-body exercises. This mix keeps her strong, flexible, and energetic.
Hydration, adequate sleep and mental wellness are as important as workouts for Malaika. She believes in consistency and Sleep, water, discipline are things that make a huge difference in life.
