Malaika Arora reveals why tea, coffee are a big NO for her, swears by THESE drinks instead, they are...

Malaika Arora admits she has never enjoyed tea or coffee, opting instead for natural, hydrating drinks. Backed by expert opinion, her no-caffeine lifestyle is a reminder that good health begins with simple, mindful choices.

Malaika Arora’s caffeine curiosity and lifestyle choices

In a recent candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan, accompanied by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Malaika Arora opened up about her long-standing aversion to tea and coffee. While she acknowledges that the aroma of these beverages can be tempting, she finds the taste unpleasant and recalls experiencing digestive discomfort whenever she tried them. From a young age, Malaika leaned more towards milk, a habit that continued into adulthood. Today, instead of reaching for a caffeine boost, she refreshes herself with coconut water, plain water, or a glass of chaas, drinks that leave her feeling lighter and more energised.

Her choices are also deeply connected to her fitness-oriented lifestyle. Known for her disciplined approach to yoga and nutrition, Malaika believes that the right drinks should not just please the taste buds but also support overall well-being.

Expert backing for her beverage habits

Dietitian Amreen Sheikh supports Malaika’s no-tea-no-coffee stance, stressing that avoiding caffeinated drinks poses no health risks. While tea and coffee are often praised for their antioxidants and stimulating properties, Sheikh explains that they are not essential for good health. In fact, relying on hydrating liquids like water, milk, buttermilk, and coconut water can offer equal, if not greater, benefits.

Sheikh further notes that people who don’t depend on caffeine often maintain steadier energy levels throughout the day, avoiding the highs and crashes commonly associated with coffee or tea. With adequate sleep, balanced meals, and proper hydration, it is possible to stay energetic without relying on caffeine.

Malaika Arora's no-caffeine preference is more than just a quirk, it reflects her awareness of her body’s needs. By choosing hydration-first habits, she sets an example of how listening to your body can lead to both radiant health and consistent energy.