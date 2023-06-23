Malaika Arora elevates summer fashion in bodycon cerulean blue dress worth Rs 6K

Malaika Arora has established herself as one of Bollywood's original fashion icons, thanks to her impeccable style choices. Whether it's on the red carpet or during a photoshoot, Malaika always manages to create a buzz with her stunning looks. Her recent appearance in a cerulean blue dress is no exception, and fans are going gaga over it on social media.

Malaika and her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, took to Instagram to share pictures from their latest photoshoot. The eye-catching blue gown worn by Malaika is from the popular clothing label Club L London. It's called the Love Shy Blue Plunge Neck Maxi Dress with Split Detail and can be purchased from the brand's website for ₹6,100, making it an affordable addition to your wardrobe.

The gown beautifully accentuates Malaika's enviable frame with its bodycon silhouette and floor-sweeping hem length. The plunging sweetheart neckline adds a touch of drama, showcasing her décolletage, while the thin adjustable cami straps provide a delicate and feminine touch. The statement thigh split and low-cut back further enhance the dress's allure, creating a captivating look.

Malaika paired the ensemble with minimal yet striking gold jewelry, including textured hoop earrings and stacked chunky bracelets. To complete the outfit, she opted for embellished gold high heels and complemented her attire with subtle smoky eye shadow, a nude lip shade, bold red nails, mascara for voluminous lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base for a radiant finish.

Malaika Arora continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts with her remarkable sense of style, and her latest blue gown has undoubtedly become a must-have among her fans.

