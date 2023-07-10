Malaika Arora dons Christian Dior's oversized hoodie worth Rs 3.3 Lakh, check out

Malaika Arora's recent appearance on the streets of Mumbai set new fashion standards as she effortlessly rocked an oversized hoodie that came with a hefty price tag.

On July 10, 2023, Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai as she emerged from her car and entered a salon. In a video from that day, she was seen wearing an oversized hoodie dress, paired with white sneakers and sporting a messy hairdo. Keeping her makeup minimal, she added a touch of elegance with a pair of black sunglasses.





The standout piece of Malaika's ensemble was the oversized dress, adorned with a monogram logo throughout. After conducting some research, we discovered that the dress belonged to the luxurious label, Christian Dior, and came with a hefty price tag. The dress is priced at a staggering Rs. 3,32,861 Lakhs, which may put it out of reach for many.

Malaika Arora graced an event in Mumbai on July 7, 2023, mesmerizing the audience with her captivating dance moves. However, it was her stunning attire that stole the spotlight. The diva opted for a striking black co-ord set, highlighting her curves flawlessly. Her ensemble consisted of a figure-hugging corset top adorned with mirror detailing on the cuffs, paired elegantly with a matching knotted skirt. To enhance her look, Malaika accessorized with a statement diamond necklace and delicate earrings. Complementing her ensemble, she sported shimmery eye makeup, subtle nude lips, rosy cheeks, and a sleek ponytail. Further investigation revealed that her outfit was designed by the renowned fashion designer Arpita Mehta and carries a price tag of Rs. 42,000.