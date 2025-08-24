Malaika Arora, 51, reveals her 'superfood' for energy and ageless beauty, 'this is something I have prioritised my entire life'

Malaika Arora recently opened up about her wellness secrets on Soha Ali Khan’s new podcast. From diet choices to lifestyle habits, the 51-year-old star revealed the simple yet powerful practices that keep her fit and glowing.

Malaika Arora's 3 pillars of wellness

In the debut episode of All About Her with Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, joined by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, shared the secrets behind her ageless fitness. Rejecting extreme diets, she follows a simple mantra: prioritise local, wholesome meals, and embrace small but powerful habits. 'Ghee is my superfood,' she declared, saying she’s incorporated it into her life forever. Her core wellness trio: good sleep, consistent water intake, and a disciplined routine; words that come alive when put into action.

When the host noted her timeless look, Malaika shrugged off aging: 'I’ll be 51, but it’s just a number.' She emphasised that feeling youthful isn’t tied to age, it’s about living intentionally, staying active, and constantly challenging oneself.

Mindful eating over fads

Malaika Arora also champions simplicity in her diet. She sticks to basic, home-cooked meals, eats from a small bowl (a katori) to moderate portions, and refuses to skip carbs, highlighting that cutting out entire food groups can lead to energy dips and hair loss. She avoids eating after 7 PM, allowing her body ample time to digest and relax overnight.

Her message is strikingly accessible: wellness doesn’t need to be complicated. Small habits; like rest, hydration, thoughtful eating, and stopping late-night meals, can have profound impact. For Malaika Arora, this isn’t theory, it’s a lived lifestyle that keeps her glowing, grounded, and in her best shape ever.