Makeup is an art which if applied well can work wonders, says Tripti Malhotra

One needs to follow certain rules while applying makeup to look their best, which are explained well by the artist.

Many amongst us have mastered the basics of makeup which are simple methods like removing mascara, applying blush, and how to cover up a few areas with a concealer. However, there are a few next-level tricks that would make you wonder, "How I haven't heard of something like this ever?"

No matter how well versed you are in doing your makeup, there are still a lot more unknown tips that can help you look much better. These beauty hacks would save your time and money while looking more glam than ever.

Tripti Malhotra who has been in the field, having done extensive work lays down a few tips which are designed to give your makeup endeavours an extra edge.

Here's how you can get hold of these minute tips and tricks which can help you go that extra mile, and save a lot of effort that goes into transitioning into that perfect look.

How to get those noticeable Cat Eyes

Step 1: Grab a bobby pin.

Step 2: Apply liquid eyeliner on the edge of the pin.

Step 3: Press it onto your eyelid.

Step 4: Color inside the shape and draw the rest of the line.

Step 5: You're ready to go!

Her those fluttery eyelashes in a jiffy without mascara spoiling the game

Step 1: Hold a clean spoon like it’s hugging your eyelid and apply your mascara. You’ll get all the excess mascara on the back of the spoon and not your eyelid.

Step 2: Get those eyelids batting, and you're all set.

Get those smoky eyes that spell magic

The job is not as tough as you think it to be. Just draw a slanted hashtag with a black or brown kajal pencil on the corner of your eyelid and blend it well, and boom, it's all done!

Get those fuller-looking lips within seconds

Lip liner creates the illusion of fuller lips by just drawing over the natural lines of your lips, which gives you an instantaneous pout that appears larger than your natural self.

How to get those fluffier and fuller lashes

Grab a little translucent powder. After your first coat of mascara, dust your lashes with a gentle coat of loose powder — this will add volume to your eyelashes by making them look thicker. Add a second coat of mascara to cover the dustiness, and lo, you have a new set of eyelashes that would impress all.

There are many more such hacks that can help change your looks at the snap of a finger, says Tripti who has extensive knowledge about the craft having spent a considerable amount of time around this space.