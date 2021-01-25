Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Namrata Soni gives glimpse into bride's beautiful hair and makeup

At Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, the bride opted for an unconventional look. The ace fashion designer wore a golden-ivory lehenga with a matching sheer dupatta and silver threadwork all over it. She styled her hair in cascading curls and tied in half puffed updo with a white floral hair brooch placed neatly. Natasha donned a light makeup done by ace makeup artist Namrata Soni.

The popular HMU artist took to her Instagram page and shared a reel video giving a closer view of Natasha's bridal view. Varun's wife wore simple and elegant diamond jewellery with white choodas and silver kalire hanging to it. Natasha completed her look with smokey eyes which enhanced the whole makeup beautifully.

Namrata shared the video with a caption stating, "Make way for @natashadalal88 Dhawan! What a stunning bride you made. Thank you for having us - you are gorgeous inside out. HMU: @namratasoni, Assisted By: @tanvismarathe @komalvora_ #NamrataSoni #MakeUpByNamrataSoni #NamrataSoniMakeUp #NatashaDalal #VarunDhawan #VarunKiShaadi #Alibaug #VarunDhawanWedding #VarunNatasha #NatashaDalalMakeUp #VarunWedsNatasha."

Meanwhile, Natasha is a popular fashion designer specialising in bridal couture. She has a brand named Natasha Dalal Label and often shares her latest collections on its official Instagram page.

It was during her interview with Hello! India magazine, Natasha opened up about Varun. She had said, "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends."