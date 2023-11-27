Headlines

Lifestyle

Make your eyes dazzle with premium eyeshadow palettes on Amazon under Rs 300

Stay flawless all day with the best long lasting and smudge free eyeshadow palettes available on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Eyeshadows are truly a game-changer when it comes to creating stunning eye looks. The mix of matte and shimmer shades gives you endless possibilities to play with and create different looks for any occasion and the long-lasting formula ensures that your eye makeup stays flawless all day without any smudging. And let's not forget about the high colour rendering that gives you that wow factor! Whether you're going for a professional smokey eye or a glamorous party look, this palette has got you covered. And the fact that it's travel-friendly makes it even more convenient.

HUDA GIRL BEAUTY Nude Edition Eyeshadow 18 Color Palette At Rs 199

  • This palette is crafted with top-notch ingredients to give you a flawless and enduring makeup look that lasts all day
  • Each shade in this palette blends seamlessly without appearing chalky, ensuring a smooth and professional application
  • The colours are highly pigmented, providing intense colour payoff that stays put for hours. 

MyGlamm POPxo, 12 Eyeshadow Matte Kit Squad Goals At Rs 246

  • It has 12 shades, 6 matte and 6 shimmer, that match your vibe
  •  The formula is amazing, with intense pigmentation and a smooth texture for seamless blending
  • It's budget-friendly and free of toxins like alcohol, mineral oil, paraben, and D5.

Urbanmac Nude Edition Eyeshadow Palette At Rs 228

  • It features a variety of multi-colored shades in a powder form
  •  The palette offers both matte and sheer finishes, giving you the freedom to create different looks
  • It's travel-sized and blendable, making it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups
  • With a net quantity of 18.0 grams, you'll have plenty of product to play with.

Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colors Eyeshadow Palette At Rs 280

  • The colours are long-lasting and won't smudge, so you can wear them all day without feeling heavy on your eyes
  •  The high colour rendering gives you a smooth and rich colour payoff, making your eyes look dazzling
  • It's suitable for any skin type and perfect for professional or casual looks.

