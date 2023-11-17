Headlines

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

Decor your house with beautiful plants

Make an efficient space savings storage bags

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunset timings in different cities for Sandhya Arghya

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

8 sugar free Indian desserts to enjoy without any guilt

Superfoods that act as natural laxatives

Which bird lays the largest eggs?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ravi Teja’s pan-India crime drama

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Make an efficient space savings storage bags

This is a new effiecient 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are worrying about the space in your room then the solution is here. Where you can get the best deals on storage box that will be giving space and making a elegant look. They will not acquire a lot of space. When we are talking about amazon, so it clearly means, in a budget-friendly way we get a quality product. So, without any further ado let's just quickly dive into storage box. 

Homestrap set of 6 organiser

This homestrap set of 6 organiser will making your wardrobe into a next level. It will be keeping all of your clothes collection in a organise way. This will make your home cuttle free. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Kuber saree cover

Keep your clothes clean and elegant with Kuber storage organiser box. This is made for keeping your sarees. Whether it's any material cotton, silk, banarasi etc. Proper stiching and streching is maintained for your conveinence. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Flyngo organiser storage box

Get the storage saver option with Flyngo organiser storage box. It is conveinent to carry and its lifelong. Make this box a multitasker, as it can keep a variety of material. Blankets, ethnic or western wear whatever option you might like. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

    Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in high-stakes battle for 230 seats; close race between BJP-Congress

    Meet woman, Harvard alumnus, who left high paying job in US to lead family's saree business in India

    Buy these Jeans exclusively on Amazon

    Chhattisgarh assembly polls 2023: 2nd phase of 70-seat voting begins, Bhupesh Baghel among others to contest

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

    In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

    Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE