IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya traded to MI

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

Delhi-NCR: 2 criminals arrested after shootout in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Biggest player release mistakes by teams in IPL history

10 iron-rich foods for winters

IPL 2024: Remaining budget of teams

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Lifestyle

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Explore the amazing range of men’s watches from the best brands like titan, fossil and more exclusively available on Amazon, grab the deal now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

A good watch can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit, whether it's for a formal occasion or just everyday wear and  it's a practical tool for keeping track of time. You'll find the perfect watch that matches your style and suits your needs on Amazon.

Casio Enticer Analog Black Dial Men's Watch At Rs 4,195

  •  It has a sleek black dial and a round case shape
  • The dial glass is made of durable mineral material
  • The band is a beautiful gold colour and made of stainless steel
  • It has a linked strap for a comfortable fit
  • The case is made of gold plated material and has a diameter of 45 millimetres. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Giordano Analog Stylish Watch At Rs 4,995

  • It features a sleek black dial and a round case shape
  •  The strap is also black and made of mesh metal, giving it a stylish and contemporary look
  • With a case diameter of 45mm and a strap width of 23mm, it's the ideal size for a bold and fashionable statement
  • The watch is water-resistant up to 30m, so you don't have to worry about splashes or rain.

Buy Now on Amazon

Titan All Black Analog Dial Men's Watch At Rsn 4,574

  • It has a sleek black dial and a round case shape
  • The dial glass is made of durable mineral material and the band is also black and made of metal, giving it a sleek and stylish look
  • The watch movement is quartz, ensuring accurate timekeeping, and it displays the time in analog format
  • The case is made of stainless steel and has a diameter of 49.2 millimetres, making it a bold statement piece.

Buy Now on Amazon

Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch At Rs 4,997

  • It features a vibrant yellow dial and a round case shape and the dial glass is made of durable mineral material
  • The band is a beautiful brown colour and made of leather, giving it a classy and elegant look
  • The watch movement is quartz, ensuring precise timekeeping, and it displays the time in analog format
  • The case is made of stainless steel with a diameter of 42 millimetres, and it also has a stainless steel bezel for added style.

Buy Now on Amazon

