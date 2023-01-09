Makar Sankranti 2023: How is Makar Sankranti celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi?

Representational image

The festival of Makar Sankranti holds special significance in Hinduism. This year this festival will be celebrated across the country on January 14. According to mythological beliefs, this festival is celebrated for the arrival of new fruits and a new season. The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated when Sun enters Capricorn. On this day lakhs of devotees bathe and donate and do religion on the banks of the Ganges and other holy rivers. According to Hindu religious beliefs, on the day of Makar Sankranti, Lord Vishnu killed the Asuras on the earth and cut off their heads and buried them on the Mandara mountain. Since then this victory of Lord Vishnu started being celebrated as the Makar Sankranti festival. There it is believed that Lord Shri Krishna had said that the person who leaves his body on this day attains salvation. Although all the festivals are celebrated all over the country, but the matter of Makar Sankranti is different. It is celebrated in different ways in different states. This time if you also want to be a part of Makar Sankranti in some other place, then know where and how Makar Sankranti is celebrated.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2023: What is the significance of having khichdi on this auspicious festival?

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the festival of Makar Sankranti is called the 'festival of charity'. It is believed that good days begin on earth with Makar Sankranti and auspicious works can be done. On the day of Sankranti, there is a tradition of donating after taking a bath. Fairs are also organized at the Ganga Ghats. It is known by the name of the Khichdi festival in the whole state. Colourful kites are seen fluttering in the sky everywhere on this day in the state.

Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, it is celebrated a day before January 14. There this festival is known as 'Lohri'. On this day, while worshipping Agnidev, sesame seeds, jaggery, rice and roasted maize are offered in it. This festival is very special for new brides and newborn children. Everyone feeds each other sweets made of sesame seeds and sings Lohiri folk songs.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, a big fair is organized in Gangasagar on this festival. Here on the day of this festival, there is a tradition of donating sesame seeds after taking a bath. It is said that on this day Yashoda ji kept fast to attain Shri Krishna. Also, on this day, Mother Ganga had followed Bhagirath and met Kapil Muni's hermitage in Ganga Sagar. This is the reason that every year on the day of Makar Sankranti there is a huge crowd in Ganga Sagar.

Eastern India

In Bihar too, Makar Sankranti is known by the name of the Khichdi festival. There is a tradition of donating urad dal, rice, sesame, sour and woollen clothes.

Assam

In Assam, it is known as 'Magh-Bihu' and 'Bhogali-Bihu'. Whereas in Tamil Nadu, this festival is celebrated for four days. Here the first day is celebrated as Bhogi-Pongal, the second day as Surya-Pongal, the third day as Mattu-Pongal and the fourth day as 'Kanya-Pongal'. Worship is done here according to the day.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, on this day daughters-in-law take blessings from their mother-in-law by giving them sweets and fruits. Apart from this, there is a different importance of donating any good luck item in the number of 14.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, there is a tradition of distributing halwa called gul on this day. Along with this, people also donate to the needy.

(Disclaimer: The information and information given in this article are based on general information. DNA India does not confirm these. Before implementing them, contact the concerned expert.)