Makar Sankranti 2023: Here's why kite flying is an important aspect of the festival

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Makar Sankranti is the last festival of Paush month. After this festival, winter begins to subside. That is the beginning of the spring season. The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated every year on January 14. On this day the Sun will leave Sagittarius and enter Capricorn. The reason for its transit in Capricorn is called Makar Sankranti.

Kite flying tradition

There is a tradition of flying kites on the day of Makar Sankranti. People are seen flying colourful kites on the roofs and grounds. The belief in flying kites has a connection with Makar Sankranti. Behind this lies the secret of good health. Actually, the sunlight received from the sun on Mankar Sankranti gives health benefits. Scientifically, the rays of the sun on this day are like nectar for the body, which helps in curing various diseases.

Acts as a medicine

Cough, cold and infectious diseases occur in the winter season. The sun sets on the day of Makar Sankranti. When the sun goes down, the rays act as medicine for the body. For this reason, flying kites on the day of Makar Sankranti keeps the body in contact with the sun's rays.

Lord Rama had flown kites

According to beliefs, Lord Rama along with his brothers and Hanuman flew kites on the day of Makar Sankranti in Tretayuga. Since then the tradition of flying kites started on Makar Sankranti. Bathing, worship and charity are very important on this day. According to the astrologer, this time Makar Sankranti is starting in Rohani Nakshatra. This Nakshatra is considered auspicious. Along with this, Brahma Yoga and Anandadi Yoga are being formed, which are considered fruitful.