Mahesh Babu purchases luxurious gold Range Rover car; guess whopping price

Mahesh Babu has recently embraced the arrival of a shiny, brand new Range Rover in an exquisite shade of gold.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Mahesh Babu, an immensely popular actor in the Telugu film industry, continues to prove his bankability and extravagant lifestyle. Recently, he added a stunning new addition to his already impressive car collection—a brand-new Range Rover SV. This luxurious vehicle comes with a mind-boggling price tag that would make anyone's head spin.

The Telugu superstar's latest acquisition, the Range Rover SV, cost a staggering amount of Rs 5.4 crores. Range Rovers are a favorite among celebrities, with notable personalities such as Mohanlal, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi also owning one. However, Mahesh Babu's car stands out in a unique way—it is the only Range Rover in Hyderabad with a striking gold color, making it a truly exclusive sight. Notably, this particular model is currently one of the most expensive cars available for purchase in India.

We have been fortunate enough to obtain photos of this luxury car, and they are truly breathtaking. The gold finish throughout the vehicle is absolutely remarkable. It appears that the superstar is already cruising the streets of Hyderabad in style, turning heads wherever he goes.

Apart from his lastest addition, Mahesh Babu owns luxurious cars such as, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Range Rover Vogue, Audi A7, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

In recent professional developments, renowned actor Mahesh Babu has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for their highly anticipated collaboration, an upcoming movie named Guntur Kaaram.

 

 

